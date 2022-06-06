Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl added voice acting and players are losing it over Michelangelo

By published

Dude, I could be gaming

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
(Image credit: Fair Play Labs)

A free update has added voice acting and items to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and players are eagerly digging up all the references and Easter eggs the devs have packed in.

Many of the original voice actors returned to record new lines for each of the playable characters, including Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants and Richard Horvitz as Invader Zim. You can see the full cast here (opens in new tab).

With the introduction of items, some characters have unique lines (opens in new tab) when they pick up a given object. SpongeBob will start singing when he picks up Squidward's clarinet, and Michelangelo makes puns about bringing the "boom" when grabs a boombox.

But it's a Michelangelo intro line that has the community freaking out. "Dude, I could be gaming." That was Mikey's intro line when he appeared in Injustice 2 (opens in new tab), and it's been a meme ever since. The (teenage, mutant, and ninja) turtle was voiced by Ryan Cooper in Injustice 2, but he's played by Townsend Coleman, the same actor who played Michelangelo in the original cartoon, in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

See more

The reaction in the clip above pretty much says it all.

A lack of voice acting was one of the biggest complaints about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl when it launched, and it's a criticism we shared - so much of the characters' personality was missing without that aural component. The devs had been teasing a voice acting update (opens in new tab) for sometime, and it's good to see it finally arrive in such a robust form.

Looking to get competitive in the best fighting games? You know where to click.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.