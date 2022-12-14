Taika Waititi teases his upcoming football movie Next Goal Wins

"It had everything that I require when I go to make a film," Taika Waititi tells Total Film (opens in new tab) in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Oppenheimer on the cover, while discussing his upcoming film, Next Goal Wins. "I describe it as Cool Runnings in the Pacific. Cool Runnings with football!"

Indeed, this true story about the American Samoa soccer team bears comparison to the Jamaican bobsleigh classic. "I just wanted to do a sports film," he continues. "I’d never done one before. I love sports movies. And I love underdog stories. Most of my films are about family and about people who don’t fit in!"

Based on the 2014 documentary by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins follows the Polynesian team’s attempt to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup after years in the doldrums. "They were the lowest-ranked team on the FIFA table," explains Waititi. "In the history of the country, they had never won a game or scored a goal. They went on to suffer the biggest international defeat in the history of international soccer. At the hands of Australia, 31-0. That probably works out around a goal every four minutes!"

In response, they brought in a new coach, Dutch-American Thomas Rongen. "There are amazing stories about the state of football when he got there," says Waititi. "There was one football – one soccer ball! – on the island. He really turned that team around."

Playing Rongen is Michael Fassbender, in his first role since 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. "Not many people know, he’s extremely funny. I think he needs to do more comedies personally," says Waititi. "He was taking a break at the time... but he read the script. He loved it and decided to break his sabbatical and come work with me."

