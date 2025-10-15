Where to buy the ROG Xbox Ally: live stock updates ahead of the handheld's launch
Prepare for the handheld's launch.
It's been a long time coming, but ROG Xbox Ally X stock officially drops tomorrow, and I've got a funny feeling it will sell out fast. That's in part down to the fact that pre-orders already have out-of-stock signs attached, but I reckon some of you will now be hunting high and low for the handheld now that reviews are finally live.
I'd highly recommend checking out my full ROG Xbox Ally X review before splashing out $1,000 for the flagship model. However, I can confirm that, while its price tag is slightly horrifying, Asus and Microsoft's device is a strong best gaming handheld contender. That's thanks to its new design that incorporates controller elements to improve comfort, but it's also rocking new Windows 11 optimizations that help the portable feel more console-like.
Not got $1,000 to whack down on a handheld? The good news is that there is a cheaper white non-X model that serves as a Series S-style sibling, and it's easier to find right now. The top-end black "X" edition isn't a wipeout yet, though, and I'll be serving up live updates on where to buy the ROG Xbox Ally X and its more affordable counterpart throughout the launch.
Where to buy the ROG Xbox Ally in the US
Best Buy | From $599.99
Best Buy is leading the charge with ROG Xbox Ally stock in the US right now since it has both in stock. That's pretty great considering Microsoft and Asus are fresh out of their own handheld, so the retailer is worth hitting ASAP.
Xbox ROG Ally X | $999.99 at Best Buy
Microsoft | From $599.99
Stock of the Xbox Ally X has run dry at Microsoft, but it's still got a batch of the cheaper non-X variant. I'd keep an eye on the storefront though for replenishments, especially if other retailers start to sell out.
ROG Xbox Ally X | $999.99 at Microsoft
Asus | From $599.99
Just like at Microsoft, you'll find non-X models at the Asus store, but the Xbox Ally X is currently AWOL. Again, keep an eye out for restocks as a backup, as I suspect retailers will also sell out quick.
ROG Xbox Ally X | $999.99 at Asus
Walmart | From $599
Joining Best Buy, you'll find the white ROG Xbox Ally at Walmart, but it feels like the retailer is skipping on the $1,000 X version for now. I'd still keep an eye out in case it pops up at launch, but it could be sign that the store is planning to only carry cheaper stock.
Amazon | From $599.99
In a bit of a recurring trend, Amazon has the vanilla ROG Xbox Ally, but no X models. This could be a sign that the flagship is somewhat of a Best Buy exclusive for now, but I'll be keeping an eye out regardless.
Where to buy ROG Xbox Ally in the UK
Asus | From £499.99
Asus still has ROG Xbox Ally X stock, and while it might last until the handheld goes officially live, I'd grab it sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.
ROG Xbox Ally X | £799.99 at Asus
Currys | From £499.99
Currys is holding strong with ROG Xbox Ally stock, but the X version is currently sold out. Restocks could be on the cards, but you'll want to hit Asus first.
ROG Xbox Ally X | Check stock at Currys
Amazon | From £499.99
Just like in the US, Amazon doesn't seem to have any ROG Xbox Ally X models going, but it's well stocked with the cheaper white version. Whether the retail giant will get more units in for the launch remains to be seen, but it could be a white before the return to the store.
ROG Xbox Ally X | Check stock at Amazon
Very | From £499 at Very
Very has the base ROG Xbox Ally available for pre-order, but without the X version listed at the moment. That comes with release day delivery to boot.
Microsoft | Check stock
While the US Microsoft store is carrying stock, the UK site seems to be pointing towards retail partners. I'd still check back in if stock is slim, but it is effectively a middle man right now.
ROG Xbox Ally X | Check stock at Microsoft
FAQ
How much is the ROG Xbox Ally?
ROG Xbox Ally prices start at $599.99 in the US and £499 in the UK That will get you the base white version with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Ryzen Z2 A chipset, but if you're aiming for the top model with 24GB memory, 1TB Storage, and a far punchier Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, you'll be looking at $999.99 / £899.99. That's no small price to pay, but the latter black version will stand a better chance of running new games at 1080p 60fps.
When does ROG Xbox Ally stock go live?
Both the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are set to release on October 16, 2025, but the handhelds are already available to pre-order now. If you wait until the launch date, you may struggle to find the portable in stock, but retailers could also replenish supplies on the day.
Live updates
Here's an Xbox ROG Ally accessories checklist
If ytou've already got a ROG Xbox Ally pre-order in the bag, you'll want to start picking up accessories. Yes, I know it's a pain and can be boring, but grabbing cases and other add-ons before the handheld arrives will save you a headache down the road.
The only real luxury on the above checklist is my best Steam Deck dock pick, and I've included it because, for under $40, the Baseus 6-in-1 is going to transform the handheld into a hybrid console. It also sometimes does a vanishing act at Amazon, so it's best to grab it while it's currently present.
Should you spend a grand on *any* handheld?
I'd be lying if I said I didn't find the ROG Xbox Ally X's price tag deeply upsetting. Sure, tech is getting more expensive, and Microsoft's flagship handheld pulls some big moves, but paying $1,000 for what will be a secondary platform for most players sounds bananas.
I do think the ROG Xbox Ally X is an excellent handheld gaming PC. I also think it does a fantastic job of adding console vibes to something that's technically a tiny rig. But, choosing between this portable powerhouse and something like a Steam Deck is starting to feel like the choice between a Ferrari and a modest city car. They're technically both doing the same thing, but you'll get to drive for groceries at an inappropriate speed.
Silly analogies aside, the ROG Xbox Ally X is for premium players, and while I suspect it'll carve its own space within the scene, I'm hopeful $1,000 handhelds won't become the norm. Look, all I'm saying is that now would be a funny time for Valve to drop an impressive Steam Deck sequel.
A quick pre-order stock check
I've had a nosey at every retailer with ROG Xbox Ally pre-order stock, and there are no dramatic changes do far. The TL;DR is that the base white model is easier to get hold of across the board, whereas the X version is still available at Best Buy.
That's hardly surprising considering the ROG Xbox Ally X costs a grand, and honestly? I can't see many console fans spontaneously deciding to grab one. At the same time, $600 is still a lot for a handheld that, at least on paper, will provide the same performance punch as the Steam Deck.
Nevertheless, there will be players hellbent on grabbing the handheld, and for that reason, stock will likely dry up at some point.
What about last year's Asus ROG Ally X?
Oh dear, these naming conventions are migraine-inducing.
Yes, we did get a premium handheld called the Asus ROG Ally X last year, back when a Microsoft collab was still a pipedream. It's likely going to confuse lots of people looking for the new handheld since it uses almost the same name.
However, it's actually discontinued at Best Buy, as I'm only seeing open box options now available. Personally, I'd steer clear of them since models in excellent condition come in at $854.99, but you'll be getting last-gen performance since it wields a Ryzen Z1E chipset. Plus, it's missing those nifty new controller grips, and those really make the new Xbox handheld something special.
Asus ROG Ally X (2024) | from $800.99 at Best Buy
No, that isn't a ROG Xbox Ally for under $400, but you should still consider grabbing Asus' original
I know it sort of looks like the new ROG Xbox Ally, but the original Asus ROG Ally is a bit of different beast. It's similar in some respects, boasting the same 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 1080p 120Hz screen, but is packing a last-gen Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset and lacks the fancy new controller grips.
That might sound like a bad thing, but apart from lacking the right cores for AI shenanigans, the Ryzen Z1E is actually a more powerful chip on paper. It's packing 8 cores and 16 threads, where as the Z2 A wields 4 cores/16 threads. Simply put, you can grab a very similar device right now for under $400 at Best Buy, and honestly? It's probably the best value option right now since it'll also be getting those lovely new Windows 11 optimizations.
The only catch that the model on offer is "open-box", which means it has been returned but is in excellent condition. It'll set you back $649.99 if you buy it new, so that might be a good sway if you aren't fussed about box fresh stuff.
