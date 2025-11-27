<a id="elk-15e685de-b86c-4144-9242-e117cc798c76"></a><h2 id="aaaaaaand-we-re-back-2">Aaaaaaand we're back!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="5aa7fdab-a810-4b94-a9e7-2369f4df53c9"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.30%;"><img id="PxytvpeMpQPLs8dS35ULJG" name="astro bot.jpg" alt="Astro Bot" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/PxytvpeMpQPLs8dS35ULJG.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1081" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Sony)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="b98eb9da-5251-4059-b0d7-11c1d4157422">Hello weary PS5 deal hunters. The hardware team and I are back once again to bring you every worthwhile Sony saving we can find while the Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) deals are flowing. There's a lot to cover, as 2025 has brought record-low savings on a huge list of PS5 games, controllers, and other accessories. Even some of my favorite PS5 bundles are included in this year's sales, so let's get down to it.</p>\n