Black Friday Lego deals live: all the best discounts on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and more

Lego Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone | $79.99 $69.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) You've heard of Super Mario Lego, now get ready for Sonic the Hedgehog Lego. Originally starting out on Lego's Ideas platform, this set would have been designed and pitched to the yellow brick company by a fan, so you know it's the real deal. Not only will you be able to recreate the iconic Green Hill Zone level from Sonic the Hedgehog, but you'll also be able to put the blue blur himself in it too - don't forget Dr. Eggman! If you're in the UK, you can speed along to Very (opens in new tab) to pick it up for £69.99 £51.99 - that's an £18 saving!

Lego Hogwarts Express | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) In this iconic Lego recreation, you're not just getting the Hogwarts Express but also a segment of platform 9¾! It also comes with several Harry Potter-themed mini-figures (including Ron, Hermione, Remus, and more) and a removable side panel and roof so you can see exactly what's going on inside each carriage. The Hogwarts Express Lego set is currently its lowest price in 30 days, so it's well worth picking up this Black Friday! UK muggles can get a slightly less generous deal at Very - £80 £74.99

Lego Flower Bouquet building set | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) Looking for a way to subtly incorporate Lego into your home decor? This beautiful flower bouquet made entirely of Lego is sure to do the trick. Perfect to help you practice mindfulness, this Lego build was inspired by the likes of roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies, and more. All you need to do now is build a brick vase to keep the flowers in! There's also Orchid (opens in new tab), Bonsai (opens in new tab), and Succulent (opens in new tab) versions available, also for 20% less this Black Friday. There's also a similar deal for Amazon UK - £54.99 £40.99 (opens in new tab)

Lego Disney's Encanto The Madrigal House | $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) Still can't get Encanto out of your mind? Well, take that as an excuse to treat yourself to the Lego version of the magical Madrigal house from the film. This set is made up of 587 pieces and comes with two Lego mini-figures of Abuela, Mirabel, and a micro figure of Antonio. Not to mention a tiny capybara and butterfly Lego figure as well. This is the perfect starter set for the small Lego fans in your life. UK Encanto fans can find a similar deal at Smyths Toys - £44.99 £39.99 (opens in new tab)

Lego buildable I am Groot | $54.99 $43.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) Who doesn't want a buildable Groot? The even better question is who doesn't want a buildable Groot for 20% off? This happy little guy stands at 26 cm tall and comes with a cassette and a nameplate. This deal isn't just exclusive to the US either, as Amazon UK (opens in new tab) also has its own deal bringing Groot down from £44.99 to £35.99 - another 20% saving.



Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022 | $44.99 $28.79 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) From one Lego advent calendar to another. If you're less of a Star Wars fan and more of a Marvel enjoyer, there's still some great Black Friday Lego deals to be had. This Lego Guardians of the Galaxy advent calendar is almost half price off at Walmart and, just like the deal we previously shared, it comes with 24 surprises including 6 mini-figures (Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, and more) plus a tonne of other GOTG-themed mini builds and accessories. Looking for this in the UK? It's down to £24 at Argos (opens in new tab) - saving you £6.

Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar | $44.99 $35.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) With December right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start picking up your advent calendars. For the yellow brick enthusiasts in your life, why not grab the Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar? This calendar comes with 24 surprises for the run-up to Christmas which includes 8 Lego Star Wars characters (including C-3PO, R2D2, a Gonk Droid, Darth Vader, and more) plus 16 mini-builds. For UK Lego Star Wars fans, the same advent calendar is currently available for £24 at Argos (opens in new tab) - that's 20% less than its usual cost.