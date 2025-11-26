<a id="elk-2e3d7015-a8ea-42cb-8d07-8d94c455596b"></a><h2 id="hello-there-2">Hello there! </h2>\n<p id="071e4e22-5e72-419c-81bb-47a4d893fd35" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Well hey! I think it's just about time we get rolling with some live updates.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I'm going to hit the shelves now, and see what offers may be hiding that I haven't seen already. Until then, take a look at the highlighted deals above.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">For context, I'm going to be mainly pulling offers from the tried and tested retailers I used year-round for PC deals. That list almost always begins with Newegg, but includes Best Buy, Walmart, and then Amazon (probably in that order).</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I may pull a few deals from first-party stores like Maingear, NZXT, or Alienware too, it just depends on what offers they have compared to the larger pools at the bigger retailers.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Let's make a start.</p>\n