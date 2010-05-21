Newest Super Mario Galaxy 2 trailer reveals Mario 64 flashback

We just can’t wait for Galaxy 2, and our review is impending, we super swear. But in the meantime, Nintendo has been going wild with trailers on its YouTube channel for the game. The latest trailer reveals a real gem of a level from late in the game. We’re not saying we played the game or that we wrote the review or anything, but let’s just say that if we had, the level in this video would be one of our favorite moments in Galaxy 2. Behold:



Above: The redone music makes it all the sweeter

Yes, this recreation of a classic level from Super Mario 64 warmed our hearts, while at the same time making us feel aged that the game is now old enough for Nintendo to develop a level around nostalgia for it. And after seeing the world'ssharp edges, you can really appreciate what huge steps have been made in 3D platformers since. For those unfamiliar, here’s the original level:



Above: How far we’ve come

With your Mario hype nerve sated for now, keep watching the stars for our review posting early tomorrow.

May 20, 2010