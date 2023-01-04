New Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay makes the wait even harder

10 minutes of new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay have debuted online, showcasing a look at the rapid combat.

The new video comes exclusively from IGN, and you can check it out in full just below. The new gameplay for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty begins with the player exploring a bamboo forest, encountering several demonic enemies and finishing a few of them off with stylish leaping attacks.

Then the player comes face to face with a weird monkey-like creature, and takes an absolute pounding. This fight really hammers home the dodge and parry-based combat system of Wo Long, picking up after Team Ninja's other action-packed games like Nioh.

The gameplay also shows off a revenge system at work in Wo Long, whereby the player can defeat an enemy who previously felled them to achieve a reward. The video doesn't make it clear what exactly this reward is however, but at least your hard-earned rewards won't be lost for good when you perish.

Wo Long's new look ends with a heated encounter with a foe that summons rocks to pelt the player with one bigger boulder. The player can actually use this to their advantage though, hurling the gigantic rock right back at the creature for some hefty damage.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty continues to look like a standout for a packed early 2023 release window. Team Ninja's new effort after the two Nioh games will be here on March 3, 2023, and it'll be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems, including via Xbox Game Pass at launch.

