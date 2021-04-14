New Pokemon Snap director reveals how they decided on the game's creature roster

New Pokemon Snap's director has revealed how they decided which creatures would feature in the new game.

In a new interview with Game Informer, Haruki Suzaki revealed the process behind selecting creatures for the new game. "The selection of Pokemon was truly hard. My vision was to create a world where you can actually imagine wild Pokemon thriving in their natural habitats and ecosystem," the director said.

"At first, we thought about Pokemon’s natural habitats and fascinating landscapes and climates to research," Suzaki continued. "Then, we narrowed down our choices by balancing out how different Pokemon would live in these habitats and their relationships within each environment. As a result, there are more than 200 Pokemon, rich in variety, appearing in this game."

It's interesting that Suzaki mentions environments and habitats when talking about selecting which creatures would feature in New Pokemon Snap. A trailer for the new game recently revealed the extent of the new Lental Region, and how it features four very distinct biomes in total: an ocean, desert, jungle, and forest. With these four biomes to play with, it's easy to see how Suzaki and the development team had a tricky job fitting in certain Pokemon types - Ghosts, for example, seem like a particularly tricky fit.

There's just over two weeks to wait now until New Pokemon Snap is finally with us on April 30 for the Nintendo Switch. If you're curious how much room Nintendo's new game will eat up on your console, it'll take up just less than 6GB in total, and it also has mysterious online features, which Nintendo still hasn't detailed in full.

For the best deals on Nintendo's upcoming game, head over to our guide on the cheapest pre-order New Pokemon Snap prices for more.