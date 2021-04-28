New on Netflix in May 2021: All the new movies and shows

Netflix has a hugely crowded slate on the way, with tons of Netflix Originals set to hit the streamer this May. If you're missing seeing superheroes on the small screen, there's Jupiter's Legacy, a superhero show based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic book series of the same name. Amy Adams' The Woman in the Window also finally arrives this month, as does Zack Snyder's new film Army of the Dead. Then there's Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2, Money, Explained, and Selena: The Series season 2. These are far from the only Originals landing this month, though – and we've got the full list below.
We've rounded up everything arriving to Netflix this May in both the US and the UK, so you can start planning your monthly bingewatches whatever side of the pond you're on. We've also selected the biggest highlights of this month to give you a starting point. Scroll on to see everything new on Netflix this May.
Jupiter's Legacy – May 7
A brand new superhero TV show, Jupiter's Legacy intercuts two timelines to detail how super-team the Union formed in '20s and '30s America – and why the second generation of heroes is struggling to live up to their lofty ideals. It's based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic book series of the same name, and the cast includes Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Matt Lanter, and Leslie Bibb. Expect plenty of action, plot twists, and superheroes wrestling with difficult ethical questions.
The Woman in the Window – May 14
The long awaited The Woman in the Window finally arrives May 14. Starring Amy Adams, the film follows Adams's character Anna, a child psychologist who is agoraphobic and watches the family across from her home through the window. However, everything goes wrong when she is witness to a shocking crime. Alongside Adams, The Woman in the Window stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Fred Hechinger.
Army of the Dead – May 21
Zack Snyder's next film after Zack Snyder's Justice League is Army of the Dead, which hits Netflix on May 21. The film follows a group of mercenaries who travel into Las Vegas to steal a massive reward – the catch is, the city is infested with zombies, after an undead outbreak was quarantined to Vegas. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, and Garret Dillahunt. There's also a prequel movie helmed by Schweighöfer on the way, as well as an animated spinoff.
Everything new on Netflix US this May
New on Netflix: May 1
- Aliens Stole My Body
- Angelina Ballerina season 5
- Angelina Ballerina season 6
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part 2
- Back to the Future Part 3
- Barney and Friends season 13
- Barney and Friends season 14
- Best of the Best
- Dead Again in Tombstone
- Due Date
- Fun with Dick and Jane
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Green Zone
- Hachi: A Dog's Tale
- JT LeRoy
- Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
- Mystic River
- Never Back Down
- Notting Hill
- Open Season
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- S.M.A.R.T Chase
- Scarface
- SITTING IN LIMBO
- Stargate
- State of Play
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Lovely Bones
- The Pelican Brief
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Under Siege
- Waist Deep
- Your Highness
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zombieland
New on Netflix: May 2
- Hoarders season 11
New on Netflix: May 4
- The Clovehitch Killer
- Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Trash Truck season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 5
- Framing John DeLorean
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 6
- Dead Man Down
New on Netflix: May 7
- Girl from Nowhere season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix Original)
- Milestone (Netflix Original)
- Monster (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 8
- Mine (Netflix Original)
- Sleepless
New on Netflix: May 11
- Money, Explained (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 12
- Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Original)
- Oxygen (Netflix Original)
- The Upshaws (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 13
- Castlevania season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Layer Cake
New on Netflix: May 14
- Ferry (Netflix Original)
- Haunted season 3 (Netflix Original)
- I Am All Girls (Netflix Original)
- Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Original)
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
- Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)
- The Strange House (Netflix Original)
- The Woman in the Window (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 16
- Sleight
New on Netflix: May 18
- Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 19
- The Last Days
- Sabotage
- Small Town Crime
- Who Killed Sara? Season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 20
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Special season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
New on Netflix: May 21
- Army of the Dead (Netflix Original)
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 3
- The Neighbor season 2
New on Netflix: May 22
- Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
New on Netflix: May 25
- Home
New on Netflix: May 26
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Original)
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Original)
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 27
- Black Space (Netflix Original)
- Blue Miracle (Netflix Original)
- Eden (Netflix Original)
- Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 28
- Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Original)
- Lucifer season 5 Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Kominsky Method season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 31
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: TBA May
- AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original)
- Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir
- HALSTON (Netflix Original)
- Mad for Each Other (Netflix Original)
- Master of None (Netflix Original)
- Racket Boys (Netflix Original)
- Ragnarok season 2 (Netflix Original)
Everything new on Netflix UK this May
New on Netflix: May 1
- Below Deck
- Eagle Eye
- Premonition
- Resident Evil: Degeneration
- School of Rock
- Tamara Drewe
- The Fourth Kind
- The Italian Job
New on Netflix: May 2
- Colony season 3
New on Netflix: May 4
- Giant Truck season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- StartUp seasons 1-3
- Trash Truck season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 5
- Lava Ka Dhaava (Netflix Original)
- The Circle season 2 – Finale (Netflix Original)
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Original)
- Upin&Ipin season 11
New on Netflix: May 6
- And Tomorrow the Entire World (Netflix Original)
- August Sky – 63 Days of Glory
New on Netflix: May 7
- Girl from Nowhere season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)
- Men in Black: International
- Milestone (Netflix Original)
- Monster (Netflix Original)
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
New on Netflix: May 9
- Super Me (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 10
- The Corrupted
- Deadly Switch
- It Is Never Too Late
- The Outlaw and His Wife
New on Netflix: May 11
- Money, Explained (Netflix Original)
- Motherland season 2
New on Netflix: May 12
- Brightburn
- Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Original)
- Oxygen (Netflix Original)
- The Upshaws (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 13
- Castlevania season 4 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 14
- Ferry (Netflix Original)
- Haunted season 3 (Netflix Original)
- I Am All Girls (Netflix Original)
- Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Original)
- Love, Death & Robots season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Ma
- Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan
- The Strange House (Netflix Original)
- The Woman in the Window (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 15
- Beyblade Burst Rise season 1
- Kuroko's Basketball season 2
New on Netflix: May 16
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
- Dad's Army
- Highlander
- The Doors
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
New on Netflix: May 18
- Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix Original)
- S.W.A.T.
New on Netflix: May 19
- The Last Days
- Who Killed Sara? Season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 20
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
- Special season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 21
- Army of the Dead (Netflix Original)
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Strain
- The Neighbor season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 25
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
New on Netflix: May 26
- The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 27
- Eden (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May 28
- Lucifer season 5B (Netflix Original)
- The Kominsky Method season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: May TBA
- HALSTON (Netflix Original)
- Master of None season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: Weekly in May
- American Idol (2021 Collection) (Netflix Original) – Thursdays