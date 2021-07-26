New on Netflix in August 2021: All the new movies and shows

It's safe to say that Netflix has a jam-packed slate ahead for August, from must-see movies to binge-worthy TV shows. There are plenty of new Netflix Originals coming our way, for starters – Vivo, a family animation from Lin-Manuel Miranda, is kicking things off this month, and it's followed by highly anticipated teen movies like The Kissing Booth 3 and He's All That.
Meanwhile, Tenet star John David Washington is running for his life in the new thriller Beckett, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will set you up with your fix of the Continent while we wait for The Witcher season 2 to arrive on the streamer. Plus, Sandra Oh is back on the small screen in comedy drama The Chair and Ryan Murphy brings us Pray Away, a documentary about conversion therapy. Keep scrolling to see everything else that's new on Netflix in August, on both sides of the pond, with our three biggest highlights at the top.
Beckett – August 13
John David Washington stars in Beckett, a thriller about an American tourist – named Beckett – who becomes the target of a manhunt in Greece after a terrible accident. On the run from the authorities and desperate to reach the US embassy to prove his innocence, Beckett ends up entangled in a web of conspiracy. Alicia Vikander, Vicky Krieps, and Boyd Holbrook also star, while Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino produced the movie.
The Chair – August 20
New comedy drama The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at a prestigious university in the wake of a controversy caused by another member of staff. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, so things don't go too smoothly. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are on board as executive producers.
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – August 23
A spin-off of The Witcher series on Netflix, Nightmare of the Wolf will serve as an origin story for Geralt's (Henry Cavill) mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir, who will be voiced by Theo James. A servant on a nobleman's estate, Vesemir longs to explore the Continent and find his destiny. The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is on board as a producer, while Beau DeMayo, who's also written for the original show, penned the script.
Everything new on Netflix US in August 2021
New on Netflix US: August 1
- 30 Rock seasons 1-7
- 44 Cats season 3
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Beowulf
- Catch Me If You Can
- Darwin’s Game season 1
- Deep Blue Sea
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Five Feet Apart
- Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5
- Good Luck Chuck
- Hunter X Hunter
- Inception
- I Missed You: Director's Cut
- Magnolia
- Major Payne
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- Pineapple Express
- Poms
- Seabiscuit
- Space Cowboys
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Losers
- The Machinist
- The Net
- The Original Kings of Comedy
New on Netflix US: August 3
- Ijé: The Journey
- Pray Away
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
- Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified season 1
New on Netflix US: August 4
- ’76
- Aftermath
- American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 3
- Chhota Bheem season 4
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami season 1
- Control Z season 2
- Cooking with Paris season 1
New on Netflix US: August 5
- The Old Ways
New on Netflix US: August 6
- Hit & Run season 1
- Navarasa season 1
- Quam’s Money
- The Swarm
- Vivo
New on Netflix US: August 7
- The Paper Tigers
- Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie
New on Netflix US: August 8
- Quartet
New on Netflix US: August 9
- Shaman King season 1
New on Netflix US: August 10
- Gabby’s Dollhouse season 2
- I Need Romance season 1
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
- The Crowned Clown season 1
New on Netflix US: August 11
- Bake Squad season 1
- Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto
- Misha and the Wolves
- The Kissing Booth 3
New on Netflix US: August 12
- AlRawabi School for Girls
- Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
New on Netflix US: August 13
- Beckett
- Brand New Cherry Flavor season 1
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5
- Gone for Good season 1
- The Kingdom season 1
- Valeria season 2
New on Netflix US: August 15
- Mother Goose Club seasons 3-4
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai season 1
- Winx Club season 6
New on Netflix US: August 16
- Walk of Shame
New on Netflix US: August 17
- Toot-Toot Cory Carson season 5
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
New on Netflix US: August 18
- Black Island
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
- Out Of My League / Sul più bello
- The Defeated / Shadowplay season 1
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
New on Netflix US: August 19
- Like Crazy
New on Netflix US: August 20
- Comedy Premium League season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Everything Will Be Fine season 1
- Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Sweet Girl
- The Chair season 1
- The Loud House Movie
New on Netflix US: August 23
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
New on Netflix US: August 24
- Oggy Oggy season 1
New on Netflix US: August 25
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
- Clickbait season 1
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer season 1
- Motel Makeover season 1
- Open Your Eyes.
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes season 1
- Rainbow High part 2
- Really Love
- Tayo the Little Bus season 4
- The November Man
- The River Runner
- The Water Man
New on Netflix US: August 26
- EDENS ZERO season 1
- Family Reunion part 4
New on Netflix US: August 27
- He’s All That
- I Heart Arlo season 1
- Titletown High season 1
New on Netflix US: August 28
- Bread Barbershop season 2
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha season 1
New on Netflix US: August 31
- UNTOLD: Crime & Penalties
Everything new on Netflix UK in August 2021
New on Netflix UK: August 1
- Ackley Bridge season 3
- Chaos
- Darwin’s Game season 1
- Gosford Park
- The Hitman’s Apprentice
- I Missed You: Director’s Cut
- Masha and the Bear season 4
- Solomon Kane
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Time and Tide
- Wild Oats
- World Trade Center
- Young Guns II
New on Netflix UK: August 2
- The Mule
New on Netflix UK: August 3
- ’71
- Ije: The Journey
- Pray Away
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
- The Hole
New on Netflix UK: August 4
- Aftermath
- Car Masters; Rust to Riches season 3
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
- Control Z season 2
- Cooking with Paris season 1
- Inventing David Geffen
New on Netflix UK: August 6
- Hit & Run season 1
- Navarasa season 1
- The Mustang
- The Swarm
- Vivo
New on Netflix UK: August 7
- Paddington
- Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie
New on Netflix UK: August 8
- Vendetta
New on Netflix UK: August 10
- Gabby’s Dollhouse season 2
- Untold: Malice in the Palace
New on Netflix UK: August 11
- Bake Squad season 1
- Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto
- The Kissing Booth 3
New on Netflix UK: August 12
- AlRawabi School for Girls season 1
- Don’t Let Go
- Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guil
New on Netflix UK: August 13
- Beckett
- Brand New Cherry Flavor season 1
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5
- Gone for Good
- Valeria season 2
New on Netflix UK: August 15
- Downton Abbey seasons 1-6
- Grace: The Possession
- I Give It a Year
New on Netflix UK: August 16
- American Girl: Lea to the Rescue
- Bride of Chucky
- Mr. Peabody and Sherman
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
New on Netflix UK: August 17
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 5
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 5
- Toot-Toot Cory Carson season 5
- Untold: Deal with the Devil
New on Netflix UK: August 18
- Black Island
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
- Out of my League / Sul più bello
- The Defeated season 1
- Diaries of an Exchange Student / Diários de Intercâmbio
New on Netflix UK: August 20
- The Chair season 1
- The Loud House Movie
- Sweet Girl
New on Netflix UK: August 25
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes season 1
New on Netflix UK: August 27
- He's All That