New on Netflix in August 2021: All the new movies and shows

It's safe to say that Netflix has a jam-packed slate ahead for August, from must-see movies to binge-worthy TV shows. There are plenty of new Netflix Originals coming our way, for starters – Vivo, a family animation from Lin-Manuel Miranda, is kicking things off this month, and it's followed by highly anticipated teen movies like The Kissing Booth 3 and He's All That.

Meanwhile, Tenet star John David Washington is running for his life in the new thriller Beckett, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will set you up with your fix of the Continent while we wait for The Witcher season 2 to arrive on the streamer. Plus, Sandra Oh is back on the small screen in comedy drama The Chair and Ryan Murphy brings us Pray Away, a documentary about conversion therapy. Keep scrolling to see everything else that's new on Netflix in August, on both sides of the pond, with our three biggest highlights at the top.

Beckett – August 13

(Image credit: Netflix)

John David Washington stars in Beckett, a thriller about an American tourist – named Beckett – who becomes the target of a manhunt in Greece after a terrible accident. On the run from the authorities and desperate to reach the US embassy to prove his innocence, Beckett ends up entangled in a web of conspiracy. Alicia Vikander, Vicky Krieps, and Boyd Holbrook also star, while Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino produced the movie.

The Chair – August 20

(Image credit: Netflix)

New comedy drama The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at a prestigious university in the wake of a controversy caused by another member of staff. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, so things don't go too smoothly. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are on board as executive producers.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – August 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

A spin-off of The Witcher series on Netflix, Nightmare of the Wolf will serve as an origin story for Geralt's (Henry Cavill) mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir, who will be voiced by Theo James. A servant on a nobleman's estate, Vesemir longs to explore the Continent and find his destiny. The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is on board as a producer, while Beau DeMayo, who's also written for the original show, penned the script.

Everything new on Netflix US in August 2021

New on Netflix US: August 1

30 Rock seasons 1-7

44 Cats season 3

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game season 1

Deep Blue Sea

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

Hunter X Hunter

Inception

I Missed You: Director's Cut

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

The Edge of Seventeen

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

New on Netflix US: August 3

Ijé: The Journey

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified season 1

New on Netflix US: August 4

’76

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 3

Chhota Bheem season 4

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami season 1

Control Z season 2

Cooking with Paris season 1

New on Netflix US: August 5

The Old Ways

New on Netflix US: August 6

Hit & Run season 1

Navarasa season 1

Quam’s Money

The Swarm

Vivo

New on Netflix US: August 7

The Paper Tigers

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie

New on Netflix US: August 8

Quartet

New on Netflix US: August 9

Shaman King season 1

New on Netflix US: August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 2

I Need Romance season 1

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

The Crowned Clown season 1

New on Netflix US: August 11

Bake Squad season 1

Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

The Kissing Booth 3

New on Netflix US: August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

New on Netflix US: August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor season 1

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5

Gone for Good season 1

The Kingdom season 1

Valeria season 2

New on Netflix US: August 15

Mother Goose Club seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai season 1

Winx Club season 6

New on Netflix US: August 16

Walk of Shame

New on Netflix US: August 17

Toot-Toot Cory Carson season 5

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

New on Netflix US: August 18

Black Island

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out Of My League / Sul più bello

The Defeated / Shadowplay season 1

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

New on Netflix US: August 19

Like Crazy

New on Netflix US: August 20

Comedy Premium League season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Everything Will Be Fine season 1

Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Sweet Girl

The Chair season 1

The Loud House Movie

New on Netflix US: August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

New on Netflix US: August 24

Oggy Oggy season 1

New on Netflix US: August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait season 1

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer season 1

Motel Makeover season 1

Open Your Eyes.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes season 1

Rainbow High part 2

Really Love

Tayo the Little Bus season 4

The November Man

The River Runner

The Water Man

New on Netflix US: August 26

EDENS ZERO season 1

Family Reunion part 4

New on Netflix US: August 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo season 1

Titletown High season 1

New on Netflix US: August 28

Bread Barbershop season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha season 1

New on Netflix US: August 31

UNTOLD: Crime & Penalties

Everything new on Netflix UK in August 2021

New on Netflix UK: August 1

Ackley Bridge season 3

Chaos

Darwin’s Game season 1

Gosford Park

The Hitman’s Apprentice

I Missed You: Director’s Cut

Masha and the Bear season 4

Solomon Kane

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Time and Tide

Wild Oats

World Trade Center

Young Guns II

New on Netflix UK: August 2

The Mule

New on Netflix UK: August 3

’71

Ije: The Journey

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

The Hole

New on Netflix UK: August 4

Aftermath

Car Masters; Rust to Riches season 3

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z season 2

Cooking with Paris season 1

Inventing David Geffen

New on Netflix UK: August 6

Hit & Run season 1

Navarasa season 1

The Mustang

The Swarm

Vivo

New on Netflix UK: August 7

Paddington

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie

New on Netflix UK: August 8

Vendetta

New on Netflix UK: August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 2

Untold: Malice in the Palace

New on Netflix UK: August 11

Bake Squad season 1

Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto

The Kissing Booth 3

New on Netflix UK: August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls season 1

Don’t Let Go

Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guil

New on Netflix UK: August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor season 1

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5

Gone for Good

Valeria season 2

New on Netflix UK: August 15

Downton Abbey seasons 1-6

Grace: The Possession

I Give It a Year

New on Netflix UK: August 16

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue

Bride of Chucky

Mr. Peabody and Sherman

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

New on Netflix UK: August 17

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 5

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 5

Toot-Toot Cory Carson season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

New on Netflix UK: August 18

Black Island

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my League / Sul più bello

The Defeated season 1

Diaries of an Exchange Student / Diários de Intercâmbio

New on Netflix UK: August 20

The Chair season 1

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

New on Netflix UK: August 25

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes season 1

New on Netflix UK: August 27