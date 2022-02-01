New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022: All the new movies and shows streaming this month

February is shaping up to be a bumper month for Prime Video. For one thing, there are plenty of new shows to get stuck into this month – comedy drama The Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns for a fourth season, while animated Dungeons & Dragons series The Legend of Vox Machina and crime thriller Reacher are also arriving on the platform.

Your movie nights this month are sorted, too – in the US, titles added to the streamer include The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Die Hard, and Little Miss Sunshine. Over in the UK, viewers can marathon the first six Fast and Furious movies, as well as Dodgeball – A True Underdog Story, The Beach, and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. And that's just the start of it – scroll on to check out the full list of everything that's coming to Prime Video in February, both in the US and the UK.

New on Amazon Prime Video highlights

The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 – February 4

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role – the animated series sees the show's cast reprise their roles from Critical Role's first campaign. It also features plenty of big-name guest stars, including Stephanie Beatriz, David Tennant, and Indira Varma. There are 12 episodes in total in season 1, and episodes are releasing in batches of three – episodes one to three are already available to stream and the rest will follow weekly.

Reacher season 1 – February 4

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher in this new crime thriller series, a retired military police officer who's arrested for a murder he didn't commit and finds himself in the midst of a conspiracy involving corrupt cops and scheming politicians. Based on Lee Child's books, this season is based on Killing Floor, the first novel in the Jack Reacher series – Tom Cruise previously played the character in movie adaptations of other books. New episodes will be released weekly.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – February 18

Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is back – the critically acclaimed The Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns for a fourth season this month. Season 4 takes us up to 1960 and, according to the official synopsis, "change is in the air." Created by Gilmore Girls showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino, the new season will feature the addition of two Gilmore Girls alumni to the cast – Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. Episodes will be released weekly, in typical Prime Video fashion.

Everything new on Prime Video US this February

New on Prime Video US: February 1

A Fistful of Dollars

All About Steve

Alpha Dog

America's Sweethearts

The A-Team

Bad Girls Club seasons 15-16

Borat 2

Bride Wars

Die Hard

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

The Fly

Forrest Gump

Gone in Sixty Seconds

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Half Baked

Hollywood Shuffle

How High

Humpday

I Heart Huckabees

The Impossible

Just Between Friends

Kardashian seasons 1-3

Key & Peele seasons 1-2

Khloe & Lamar seasons 1-2

Killers

King Arthur

Life Partners

Lincoln

Little Miss Sunshine

Live Free Or Die Hard

Love & Other Drugs

Nathan for You seasons 1-2

Overboard

Platoon

Posse

Reign Of Fire

Revenge Body with Khloe

Robocop

The Rock

Ski Patrol

Southern Charm: New Orleans

S2

Step Up

Turistas

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness

Protection

Untamed Heart

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Walk The Line

What Happens In Vegas

Workaholics seasons 1-7

You Again

(500) Days of Summer

New on Prime Video US: February 2

Freakonomics

New on Prime Video US: February 4

Book of Love

The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 4-6

Reacher season 1 episode 1

Phat Tuesday

New on Prime Video US: February 11

I Want You Back

HOMESTAY

The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 7-9

Reacher season 1 episode 2

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer

New on Prime Video US: February 18

The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 10-12

Lov3

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada season 1 episode 1

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 episode 1

Reacher season 1 episode 3

New on Prime Video US: February 25

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada season 1 episode 2

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episode 2

The Protégé

Reacher season 1 episode 4

Everything new on Prime Video UK this February

New on Prime Video UK: February 1

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast and Furious

Seven Pounds

New on Prime Video UK: February 4

The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 4-6

Reacher season 1 episode 1

Phat Tuesdays season 1

New on Prime Video UK: February 11

The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 7-9

Reacher season 1 episode 2

I Want You Back

Rooney

New on Prime Video UK: February 15

The Beach

New on Prime Video UK: February 16

Borat

New on Prime Video UK: February 18

The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 10-12

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episode 1

Reacher season 1 episode 3

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada season 1 episode 1

New on Prime Video UK: February 19

Dodgeball – A True Underdog Story

New on Prime Video UK: February 20

Gone in Sixty Seconds

New on Prime Video UK: February 21

Hitman

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

New on Prime Video UK: February 25