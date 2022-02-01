New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022: All the new movies and shows streaming this month

February is shaping up to be a bumper month for Prime Video. For one thing, there are plenty of new shows to get stuck into this month – comedy drama The Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns for a fourth season, while animated Dungeons & Dragons series The Legend of Vox Machina and crime thriller Reacher are also arriving on the platform.
Your movie nights this month are sorted, too – in the US, titles added to the streamer include The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Die Hard, and Little Miss Sunshine. Over in the UK, viewers can marathon the first six Fast and Furious movies, as well as Dodgeball – A True Underdog Story, The Beach, and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. And that's just the start of it – scroll on to check out the full list of everything that's coming to Prime Video in February, both in the US and the UK.
New on Amazon Prime Video highlights
The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 – February 4
The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role – the animated series sees the show's cast reprise their roles from Critical Role's first campaign. It also features plenty of big-name guest stars, including Stephanie Beatriz, David Tennant, and Indira Varma. There are 12 episodes in total in season 1, and episodes are releasing in batches of three – episodes one to three are already available to stream and the rest will follow weekly.
Reacher season 1 – February 4
Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher in this new crime thriller series, a retired military police officer who's arrested for a murder he didn't commit and finds himself in the midst of a conspiracy involving corrupt cops and scheming politicians. Based on Lee Child's books, this season is based on Killing Floor, the first novel in the Jack Reacher series – Tom Cruise previously played the character in movie adaptations of other books. New episodes will be released weekly.
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – February 18
Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is back – the critically acclaimed The Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns for a fourth season this month. Season 4 takes us up to 1960 and, according to the official synopsis, "change is in the air." Created by Gilmore Girls showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino, the new season will feature the addition of two Gilmore Girls alumni to the cast – Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. Episodes will be released weekly, in typical Prime Video fashion.
Everything new on Prime Video US this February
New on Prime Video US: February 1
- A Fistful of Dollars
- All About Steve
- Alpha Dog
- America's Sweethearts
- The A-Team
- Bad Girls Club seasons 15-16
- Borat 2
- Bride Wars
- Die Hard
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- The Fly
- Forrest Gump
- Gone in Sixty Seconds
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Half Baked
- Hollywood Shuffle
- How High
- Humpday
- I Heart Huckabees
- The Impossible
- Just Between Friends
- Kardashian seasons 1-3
- Key & Peele seasons 1-2
- Khloe & Lamar seasons 1-2
- Killers
- King Arthur
- Life Partners
- Lincoln
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Live Free Or Die Hard
- Love & Other Drugs
- Nathan for You seasons 1-2
- Overboard
- Platoon
- Posse
- Reign Of Fire
- Revenge Body with Khloe
- Robocop
- The Rock
- Ski Patrol
- Southern Charm: New Orleans
- S2
- Step Up
- Turistas
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness
- Protection
- Untamed Heart
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Walk The Line
- What Happens In Vegas
- Workaholics seasons 1-7
- You Again
- (500) Days of Summer
New on Prime Video US: February 2
- Freakonomics
New on Prime Video US: February 4
- Book of Love
- The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 4-6
- Reacher season 1 episode 1
- Phat Tuesday
New on Prime Video US: February 11
- I Want You Back
- HOMESTAY
- The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 7-9
- Reacher season 1 episode 2
- Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer
New on Prime Video US: February 18
- The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 10-12
- Lov3
- LOL: Last One Laughing Canada season 1 episode 1
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 episode 1
- Reacher season 1 episode 3
New on Prime Video US: February 25
- LOL: Last One Laughing Canada season 1 episode 2
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episode 2
- The Protégé
- Reacher season 1 episode 4
Everything new on Prime Video UK this February
New on Prime Video UK: February 1
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast and Furious
- Seven Pounds
New on Prime Video UK: February 4
- The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 4-6
- Reacher season 1 episode 1
- Phat Tuesdays season 1
New on Prime Video UK: February 11
- The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 7-9
- Reacher season 1 episode 2
- I Want You Back
- Rooney
New on Prime Video UK: February 15
- The Beach
New on Prime Video UK: February 16
- Borat
New on Prime Video UK: February 18
- The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 episodes 10-12
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episode 1
- Reacher season 1 episode 3
- LOL: Last One Laughing Canada season 1 episode 1
New on Prime Video UK: February 19
- Dodgeball – A True Underdog Story
New on Prime Video UK: February 20
- Gone in Sixty Seconds
New on Prime Video UK: February 21
- Hitman
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
New on Prime Video UK: February 25
- Reacher season 1 episode 4
- LOL: Last One Laughing Canada season 1 episode 2
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episode 2