New on Amazon Prime (April 2020): James Bond starts streaming

Thanks to vast numbers of the world's population being told to stay home, more people are streaming movies and TV shows than ever before. As a result, we're quickly growing bored of the old and want to know what's next! Luckily, we're here to help, as we have intel on what's new on Amazon Prime this April.

The big addition to the streaming service this coming month is the James Bond movies. Every single pre-Daniel Craig era flick will be available from April 1st – which should give us all enough time to re-watch them all before No Time To Die finally releases in November.

Elsewhere, later in the month, Amazon Prime subscribers will be treated to The Lighthouse, a psychological horror about two men – played by Robert Pattinson and Willem Defoe – who are trapped on a small island looking after a lighthouse. If you're already getting cabin fever, then this is perhaps one to avoid (although we did award The Lighthouse five stars).

Here's a full list of everything new on Amazon Prime in April 2020.

April 1

Movies

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

Shows

America In Color: Season 1

Bronx SIU: Season 1

Dirt Every Day: Season 1

El Rey del Valle: Season 1

Foyle’s War: Season 1

Molly of Denali: Season 1

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1

Our Wedding Story: Season 1

The Bureau: Season 1

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1

Vida: Season 1

April 3

Invisible Life — Amazon Original movie (2019)

Tales from the Loop — Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 10

Les Misérables — Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Vault (2019)

April 16

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Selah and the Spades — Amazon Original movie (2019)

Bosch — Amazon Original series: Season 6

Dino Dana — Amazon Original series: Season 3B

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Footloose (2011)