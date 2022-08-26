Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions

Netflix has a new number one show – and it knocked fantasy adaption The Sandman off the top spot. Released on August 19, new mystery thriller Echoes is currently the most popular series on the streamer.

The limited series centers around two identical twins, Leni and Gina (both played by Mission: Impossible's Michelle Monaghan), who've carried a shared secret their entire lives – since childhood, they've swapped lives, with each sister now leading a double life with two homes and two husbands. When one of the twins goes missing, however, their secret gets a whole lot more complicated. Matt Bomer (Magic Mike), Ali Stroker (Ozark), and Karen Robinson (Schitt's Creek) also star.

Full of twists and turns and the added complication of two identical characters played by the same actor, the series has viewers on the edge of their seats and asking plenty of questions.

"I’m watching #EchoesNetflix and I need a chart or some diagram to keep this story straight," said one Twitter user.

"If you’re going to watch Echoes on Netflix, get pen and paper because you’d need to take notes to keep up," tweeted another.

Another user said: "Just finished episode 1 of #EchoesNetflix and I need a minute because my brain is not comprehending who was who and when and where."

Some viewers are calling for a second season of the limited series, with one fan tweeting (opens in new tab): "Just finished the series.... if any limited series was in need of a part 2 it's this one ..... that was straight up insanely good. Reminded me of the mystery thrillers of the late '90s."

All seven episodes of Echoes are streaming on Netflix now. If you've already binge-watched the series, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows on the platform.