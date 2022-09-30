New on Netflix in October 2022: All the new movies and shows

It’s officially spooky season, and Netflix has got a whole heap of scary content planned to celebrate. To mark the nights drawing in, the streamer is dropping several new horror movies, including Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil and Jordan Peele and Henry Sellick’s stop-motion Wendell & Wild. Meanwhile, Netflix will also debut thrilling series like true-crime mystery The Watcher and Guillermo Del Toro's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities.

And if horror isn’t what you’re after, the streaming platform is debuting some of its biggest awards contenders as well. Eddie Redmayne’s and Jessica Chastain’s tense drama The Good Nurse lands in October, as does the epic German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. Derry Girls season 3 also finally lands on Netflix in the US, while the UK gets the final season of Peaky Blinders to enjoy. In short, a lot is coming to Netflix in October. So to help you navigate through all the key content – as well as put some key dates in the diary – we’ve compiled a list of all of the new movies and shows on their way.

The Watcher – October 13

Ryan Murphy doesn’t rest – after the popularity of Dahmer in September, the Glee director has already got another thriller coming out in October. He’s sticking in true crime territory with the new series The Watcher. This follows the Braddock family, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, as they move their family into a dream home in New Jersey. However, not long after they arrive, they start receiving threatening messages from an anonymous stalker who calls themself "the Watcher".

The mystery unfolds as the family attempt to work out who they are while the threats to their family quickly get more extreme. If that’s not enough to win you over, the show also has a stacked cast with Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge all signed up.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities – October 25

Ahead of the release of his stop-motion version of Pinocchio later this year, legendary horror director Guillermo Del Toro is helming a new anthology series. The show is billed as eight chilling stories curated by the Oscar-winning filmmaker which have been described as "sophisticated and horrific". There is some really exciting talent involved in the series, including directors Jennifer Kent, Guillermo Navarro, and Catherine Hardwicke. And the cast list isn’t bad either with stars like Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, and The Rings of Power’s Ismael Cruz Córdova lined up.

The Good Nurse – October 26

Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne lead the cast of the new Netflix original movie The Good Nurse. Based on real-life events, the film follows a compassionate nurse called Amy who is pushed to her limits as she tries to balance work with a life-threatening heart condition. Enter Charlie, a new member of her nursing team who helps ease some of the load. The pair develop a close friendship but when a series of mysterious patient deaths come to light and Charlie is the prime suspect, Amy must re-examine who her new colleague really is. Tobias Lindholm helms the movie who is behind the acclaimed films The Hunt, A War, and Another Round.

Everything new on Netflix US this October

New on Netflix US: October 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

New on Netflix US: October 2

Forever Queens

New on Netflix US: October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4

New on Netflix US: October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

New on Netflix US: October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water

Jumping from High Places

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Togo

New on Netflix US: October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

New on Netflix US: October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls: Season 3

Doll House

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

New on Netflix US: October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers

New on Netflix US: October 11

The Cage

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

New on Netflix US: October 12

Belascoarán, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

New on Netflix US: October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

The Watcher

New on Netflix US: October 14

Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

Take 1

New on Netflix US: October 15

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

New on Netflix US: October 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

New on Netflix US: October 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant

New on Netflix US: October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

New on Netflix US: October 19

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Notre-Dame

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

New on Netflix US: October 21

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God's Tale

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

New on Netflix US: October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

New on Netflix US: October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

New on Netflix US: October 24

The Chalk Line

New on Netflix US: October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

New on Netflix US: October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Robbing Mussolini

New on Netflix US: October 27

Cici

Daniel Spellbound

Dubai Bling

Earthstorm

Family Reunion: Part 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer

New on Netflix US: October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

Big Mouth: Season 6

Drink Masters

I Am A Stalker

If Only

My Encounter with Evil

Wendell & Wild

Wild is the Wind

New on Netflix US: October 29

Deadwind: Season 3

Everything new on Netflix UK this October

New on Netflix UK: October 1

Eden season 1

Halloween 2

I, Frankenstein

One The Woman season 1

Pixie

Sleepy Hollow

Ten Dollar Death Trip

The Final Destination

The Last Vermeer

The Name of the Game

The Scandalous Four

Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil) season 1

Transition

New on Netflix UK: October 2

Forever Queens

New on Netflix UK: October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Peaky Blinders season 6

New on Netflix UK: October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

New on Netflix UK: October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water

Jumping from High Places

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Togo

New on Netflix UK: October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

Ngeri Ngeri Sedap

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

New on Netflix UK: October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Doll House

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

New on Netflix UK: October 8

Bad Guys season 1

New on Netflix UK: October 10

Spirit Rangers

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

New on Netflix UK: October 11

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

New on Netflix UK: October 12

Belascoarán, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

Missing: The Other Side

The Nutty Boy

New on Netflix UK: October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

Someone Borrowed

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

The Watcher

New on Netflix UK: October 14

Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation

Mario Lanza: The Best of Everything

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

New on Netflix UK: October 15

Happy Valley

Heroes of the Empire

Mad Dogs

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

New on Netflix UK: October 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant

New on Netflix UK: October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

New on Netflix UK: October 19

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Notre-Dame

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

New on Netflix UK: October 21

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God's Tale

New on Netflix UK: October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

New on Netflix UK: October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

New on Netflix UK: October 24

The Chalk Line

New on Netflix UK: October 25

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

New on Netflix UK: October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Robbing Mussolini

New on Netflix UK: October 27

Cici

Daniel Spellbound

Dubai Bling

Earthstorm

Family Reunion: Part 5

Romantic Killer

New on Netflix UK: October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front

Big Mouth: Season 6

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself

Drink Masters

I Am A Stalker

If Only

Wendell & Wild

