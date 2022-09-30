New on Netflix in October 2022: All the new movies and shows

It’s officially spooky season, and Netflix has got a whole heap of scary content planned to celebrate. To mark the nights drawing in, the streamer is dropping several new horror movies, including Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil and Jordan Peele and Henry Sellick’s stop-motion Wendell & Wild. Meanwhile, Netflix will also debut thrilling series like true-crime mystery The Watcher and Guillermo Del Toro's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities.
And if horror isn’t what you’re after, the streaming platform is debuting some of its biggest awards contenders as well. Eddie Redmayne’s and Jessica Chastain’s tense drama The Good Nurse lands in October, as does the epic German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. Derry Girls season 3 also finally lands on Netflix in the US, while the UK gets the final season of Peaky Blinders to enjoy. In short, a lot is coming to Netflix in October. So to help you navigate through all the key content – as well as put some key dates in the diary – we’ve compiled a list of all of the new movies and shows on their way.
The Watcher – October 13
Ryan Murphy doesn’t rest – after the popularity of Dahmer in September, the Glee director has already got another thriller coming out in October. He’s sticking in true crime territory with the new series The Watcher. This follows the Braddock family, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, as they move their family into a dream home in New Jersey. However, not long after they arrive, they start receiving threatening messages from an anonymous stalker who calls themself "the Watcher".
The mystery unfolds as the family attempt to work out who they are while the threats to their family quickly get more extreme. If that’s not enough to win you over, the show also has a stacked cast with Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge all signed up.
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities – October 25
Ahead of the release of his stop-motion version of Pinocchio later this year, legendary horror director Guillermo Del Toro is helming a new anthology series. The show is billed as eight chilling stories curated by the Oscar-winning filmmaker which have been described as "sophisticated and horrific". There is some really exciting talent involved in the series, including directors Jennifer Kent, Guillermo Navarro, and Catherine Hardwicke. And the cast list isn’t bad either with stars like Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, and The Rings of Power’s Ismael Cruz Córdova lined up.
The Good Nurse – October 26
Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne lead the cast of the new Netflix original movie The Good Nurse. Based on real-life events, the film follows a compassionate nurse called Amy who is pushed to her limits as she tries to balance work with a life-threatening heart condition. Enter Charlie, a new member of her nursing team who helps ease some of the load. The pair develop a close friendship but when a series of mysterious patient deaths come to light and Charlie is the prime suspect, Amy must re-examine who her new colleague really is. Tobias Lindholm helms the movie who is behind the acclaimed films The Hunt, A War, and Another Round.
Everything new on Netflix US this October
New on Netflix US: October 1
- 17 Again
- 30 Minutes or Less
- 60 Days In: Season 3
- Any Given Sunday
- Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
- Call Me by Your Name
- Charlotte's Web (2006)
- Chocolat
- City Slickers
- The Color Purple
- Gladiator
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Love You, Man
- Labyrinth
- Land of the Lost
- Last Seen Alive
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- National Lampoon's European Vacation
- National Lampoon's Vacation
- Ocean's Eleven
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Ocean's Twelve
- Point Break (1991)
- Risky Business
- Robin Hood
- Runaway Bride
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- Vegas Vacation
- Walking Tall
- Wedding Crashers
- Yes Man
New on Netflix US: October 2
- Forever Queens
New on Netflix US: October 3
- Chip and Potato: Season 4
New on Netflix US: October 4
- Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester
New on Netflix US: October 5
- Bling Empire: Season 3
- High Water
- Jumping from High Places
- Mr. Harrigan's Phone
- Nailed It!: Season 7
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
- Togo
New on Netflix US: October 6
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
New on Netflix US: October 7
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
- Derry Girls: Season 3
- Doll House
- Glitch
- Kev Adams: The Real Me
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Man on Pause
- The Midnight Club
- The Mole
- Oddballs
- Old People
- The Redeem Team
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2
New on Netflix US: October 10
- LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
- Spirit Rangers
New on Netflix US: October 11
- The Cage
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
- Island of the Sea Wolves
New on Netflix US: October 12
- Belascoarán, PI
- Blackout
- Easy-Bake Battle
- The Nutty Boy
- Wild Croc Territory
New on Netflix US: October 13
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
- Exception
- The Playlist
- The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
- Someone Borrowed
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
- The Watcher
New on Netflix US: October 14
- Black Butterflies
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow
- Everything Calls for Salvation
- Holy Family
- Mismatched: Season 2
- Take 1
New on Netflix US: October 15
- Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella
New on Netflix US: October 16
- Dracula Untold
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
New on Netflix US: October 17
- Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant
New on Netflix US: October 18
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
- LiSA Another Great Day
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
New on Netflix US: October 19
- The Green Glove Gang
- Love Is Blind: Season 3
- Notre-Dame
- The School for Good and Evil
- The Stranger
New on Netflix US: October 21
- 28 Days Haunted
- Barbarians II
- Descendant
- From Scratch
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
- ONI: Thunder God's Tale
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys
New on Netflix US: October 22
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
New on Netflix US: October 23
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
New on Netflix US: October 24
- The Chalk Line
New on Netflix US: October 25
- Barbie Epic Road Trip
- Blade of the 47 Ronin
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
- Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
New on Netflix US: October 26
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
- The Good Nurse
- Hellhole
- Robbing Mussolini
New on Netflix US: October 27
- Cici
- Daniel Spellbound
- Dubai Bling
- Earthstorm
- Family Reunion: Part 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Romantic Killer
New on Netflix US: October 28
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.
- Big Mouth: Season 6
- Drink Masters
- I Am A Stalker
- If Only
- My Encounter with Evil
- Wendell & Wild
- Wild is the Wind
New on Netflix US: October 29
- Deadwind: Season 3
Everything new on Netflix UK this October
New on Netflix UK: October 1
- Eden season 1
- Halloween 2
- I, Frankenstein
- One The Woman season 1
- Pixie
- Sleepy Hollow
- Ten Dollar Death Trip
- The Final Destination
- The Last Vermeer
- The Name of the Game
- The Scandalous Four
- Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil) season 1
- Transition
New on Netflix UK: October 2
- Forever Queens
New on Netflix UK: October 3
- Chip and Potato: Season 4
- Peaky Blinders season 6
New on Netflix UK: October 4
- Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester
New on Netflix UK: October 5
- Bling Empire: Season 3
- High Water
- Jumping from High Places
- Mr. Harrigan's Phone
- Nailed It!: Season 7
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
- Togo
New on Netflix UK: October 6
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
- Ngeri Ngeri Sedap
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
New on Netflix UK: October 7
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
- Doll House
- Glitch
- Kev Adams: The Real Me
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Man on Pause
- The Midnight Club
- The Mole
- Oddballs
- Old People
- The Redeem Team
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2
New on Netflix UK: October 8
- Bad Guys season 1
New on Netflix UK: October 10
- Spirit Rangers
- Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
New on Netflix UK: October 11
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
- Island of the Sea Wolves
New on Netflix UK: October 12
- Belascoarán, PI
- Blackout
- Easy-Bake Battle
- Missing: The Other Side
- The Nutty Boy
New on Netflix UK: October 13
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
- Exception
- The Playlist
- Someone Borrowed
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
- The Watcher
New on Netflix UK: October 14
- Black Butterflies
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow
- Everything Calls for Salvation
- Mario Lanza: The Best of Everything
- Holy Family
- Mismatched: Season 2
New on Netflix UK: October 15
- Happy Valley
- Heroes of the Empire
- Mad Dogs
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella
New on Netflix UK: October 17
- Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant
New on Netflix UK: October 18
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
- LiSA Another Great Day
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
New on Netflix UK: October 19
- The Green Glove Gang
- Love Is Blind: Season 3
- Notre-Dame
- The School for Good and Evil
- The Stranger
New on Netflix UK: October 21
- 28 Days Haunted
- Barbarians II
- Descendant
- From Scratch
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
- ONI: Thunder God's Tale
New on Netflix UK: October 22
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
New on Netflix UK: October 23
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
New on Netflix UK: October 24
- The Chalk Line
New on Netflix UK: October 25
- Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
New on Netflix UK: October 26
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
- The Good Nurse
- Hellhole
- Robbing Mussolini
New on Netflix UK: October 27
- Cici
- Daniel Spellbound
- Dubai Bling
- Earthstorm
- Family Reunion: Part 5
- Romantic Killer
New on Netflix UK: October 28
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Big Mouth: Season 6
- The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself
- Drink Masters
- I Am A Stalker
- If Only
- Wendell & Wild
