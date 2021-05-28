6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

You know the drill: another weekend means another new batch of streaming recommendations from us. It's a long weekend for those of us on both sides of the pond, too, so that gives you even more time to work your way through your watch list. From Netflix to Disney Plus, there should be something here for everyone.

Planning a movie night? Cruella is now available to watch on Disney Plus via Premier Access as well as in theaters, with Emma Stone playing the iconic villain with the two-toned hair. If you're in the UK, Ridley Scott's crime thriller All the Money in the World is now on Amazon Prime, too. And for those of you looking for a laugh, you're in luck: Bo Burnham's newest comedy special, filmed entirely during lockdown, comes to Netflix this Sunday, or there's The Kominsky Method season 3 if you want to get stuck into something you can binge watch.

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

YouTuber turned comedian turned director Bo Burnham is going back to his comedy roots with a brand new special. This won't be your usual stand-up special, though – this one's got a pandemic twist, with Burnham filming it at home, by himself, without an audience over the course of the past year. The special, fittingly titled Inside, is coming to Netflix this Sunday – his first recorded stand-up show for the streamer since 2016's Make Happy.

Cruella – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus (Premier Access)

Set in '70s London, Cruella follows Emma Stone's Estella (AKA Cruella-to-be) and shows how she went from living on the streets with a pair of thieves and scrubbing floors in Liberty, the city's famous department store, to be the ruthless fashion icon with iconic two-toned hair. The live-action Disney origin story is directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie and co-written by The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara.

Read more: Emma Stone reframes the narrative of an iconic villain

Panic – Amazon Prime

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver, Panic follows 47 teenagers who, after graduating high school, take part in a competition which will lead them to escape the small town they live in. However, after the rules change, they must decide how much they are willing to risk to leave their hometown. The cast includes Olivia Welch (Unbelievable), Mike Faist (West Side Story), and Jessica Sula ( Split ).

Lucifer season 5B – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Good news: the second part of Lucifer season 5 has now arrived on Netflix, with eight brand new episodes of the detective comedy drama's penultimate season now available to stream. If you haven't caught the previous four and half seasons, the series follows Lucifer (Tom Ellis), the devil himself, who swaps hell for LA where he owns his own nightclub and becomes a consultant to the LAPD. Pretty standard devil behavior, right?

The Kominsky Method season 3 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Michael Douglas returns as Sandy Kominsky, a once-successful actor who is now a respected Hollywood acting coach for the third and final season of the Netflix comedy drama series. Alongside Douglas, the show has featured plenty of A-list guest stars, including Danny DeVito, Bob Odenkirk, and Allison Janney. Season 1 won Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes with a Best Actor win for Douglas, too.

All the Money in the World – Amazon Prime

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Ridley Scott's 2017 crime thriller is based on the real event surrounding the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer), the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty (Christopher Plummer) – and his grandfather's refusal to cooperate with the kidnappers' demands. Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also star. The movie received critical acclaim and Plummer Senior's performance (although, believe it or not, Charlie and Christopher are not actually related) earned him an Oscar nomination, too.