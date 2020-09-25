6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend (September 25)

Netflix continues to deliver the goods. Despite most television and movie sets shutting down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the streaming service has a backlog of content to keep us all entertained. Last week, there was the Devil All the Time, which featured a star-studded cast. This week, there's Enola Holmes, which likewise features A-list actors, this time Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby-Brown, and Helena Bonham Carter. In two weeks time, The Haunting of Bly Manor. There's almost too much content – and we haven't even gotten round to talking about Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, which are both delivering their own movies and shows.

For some recommendations on what to stream this weekend, scroll on down. Once you've done that, go check out our lists of all the new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus movies worth watching right now. That should keep your watchlist filled for a few more weeks/days.

Enola Holmes – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Meet the little sister of Sherlock and Mycroft; charming, witty, and in a whole lot of trouble. Join the rambunctious Enola Holmes as she journeys across London in an attempt to solve, not one, but two mysteries. Millie Bobby Brown is delightful as the eponymous heroine, and the fourth-wall-breaking movie is the perfect light-hearted escape to start the Autumn season with. Henry Cavill doesn’t look too bad as Sherlock either, let’s be honest.

Utopia – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon)

Available: Worldwide

Even for a show about a comic book predicting pandemics, the arrival of Utopia is surprisingly prescient. The US remake of the cult classic Channel 4 series sees the original premise of the show – a comic book’s pages hiding the roadmap to future world disaster and a shadowy group trying to snuff it out at all costs – writ large on Amazon Prime.

Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn helped create the adaptation, ensuring all of the creepy dialogue that made our skin crawl in the original remains intact. Similar story beats are still hit, but the action is larger and more bombastic. Hopefully, we’ll finally get a proper ending this time and you’ll be pleased to know, should you require a weekend binge, all eight episodes are now available to stream.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted S2 – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: US

Get ready for Gordon Ramsey – just with a bit less swearing than you're probably used to. The chef extraordinaire goes journeying around the world in this series, the second of which takes him to Tasmania, South Africa, India, and Norway to learn cooking secrets. It's fun and strangely wholesome. So get watching, you fucking idiot sandwich.

Halloween – Netflix

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: UK

It’s almost spooky season. So, there’s no better time to start streaming a slasher or settling down to watch a horror knowing you’ll probably be watching it from behind the sofa. It’s a genre, too, that has received a real renaissance in recent years, with the 2018 Halloween sequel helping lead the charge.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie in a follow-up to the 1978 classic that wisely streamlines the series and makes every other sequel non-canon. Perhaps most promisingly, Michael Myers retains his horror icon status as the stalking serial killer. It’s a satisfyingly scary return to the series, while still keeping true to the spirit of what made the original so compelling. There’s a sequel planned, too, so if you’re behind on Halloweens – this is the place to start.

Kick Ass – Netflix

(Image credit: Fox)

Available: UK

In this 2010 cult-classic, loser-teen Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor Johnson) decides being a vigilante hero can’t be that hard, and gives it a go himself. Along the way, he meets the delightfully foul-mouthed Hit-Girl (Chloe Grace Moretz) and Nicolas Cage’s Big Daddy, and finds himself mixed up in a world of violence and epic music cues. Kick-Ass drips with cool, and it’s the perfect weekend watch for anyone who likes their punches to match the beat of the music.

Judy – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: LD Entertainment)

Available: US

Renée Zellweger goes through an Oscar-winning transformation into Judy Garland in this biopic that's now streaming. Come for Zellweger's wonderful portrayal of an actor in decline, stay for the brilliant direction and fantastic supporting role from Jessie Buckley. Because who couldn't use more Jessie Buckley in their life?