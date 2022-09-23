6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's Friday, the weather's looking a bit gloomy – here in the UK, at least – so we figure there's no better way to spend the upcoming weekend than cozy on the sofa, watching the latest releases Netflix and the like have to offer. If you're thinking the same, and you're after some streaming recommendations, well we've got you covered below, as we list the six most exciting titles that have been released online over the last few days.

In terms of TV, there's Star Wars spin-off Andor, which centers on the Rogue One character of the same name and his rise from thief to Rebel spy, or Abbott Elementary season 2, if you prefer your shows with more laughs than lightsabers. Prime Video subscribers in the UK will find themselves able to tune into John Wick: Chapter 2 for free, while the US platform recently added the Zac Efron-led reboot Firestarter. There really is something for everyone, no matter where in the world you're based, so what are you waiting for? Get scrolling and check out our top streaming recommendations of the week...

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Neither Ryan Murphy or Evan Peters are strangers when it comes to bringing real-life serial killers to the small screen. In Netflix's chilling new ten-parter Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the latter plays the infamous mass murderer, in a story that is supposedly largely told from the point of view of his victims.

Richard Jenkins stars as Jeffrey's father Lionel, while Molly Ringwald appears as his stepmother Shari. Michael Learned and Niecy Nash round out the supporting cast as Catherine Dahmer and Jeffrey's neighbor Glenda Cleveland.

Andor – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Available: Worldwide

New Star Wars spin-off Andor follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the ill-fated Rebel who helped Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) steal the plans to the Death Star in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and tracks his journey from thief to spy. Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, and Forest Whitaker, reprising his role as Saw Gerrera, also feature.



The first three episodes are available to stream now. In our review of the first batch, we championed the show's "gritty" take on the franchise, which reminds us of Blade Runner, and noted how exciting it is that Andor feels so different to anything in the series we've seen before; despite the fact that we know how Andor's story ends.





John Wick: Chapter 2 – Prime Video

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Available: UK

Yeah! We're thinking he's back... for a sequel, that has just been uploaded to Prime Video in the UK. Following on from the events of the first film, John Wick: Chapter 2

Back in 2017, Total Film gave the action-packed flick four out of five stars, and praised its "stunning" choreography and "super cool" lead. The review continues: "John Wick: Chapter 2 doesn't quite hit the heights of the original – partly because the element of surprise when it comes to the fight-work is gone, partly because it lacks the emotional pull of Wick avenging his wife's memory. But as badass B-movies go, this really gets the blood pumping."

Abbott Elementary season 2 – Hulu/Disney Plus

(Image credit: ABC)

Available: US/UK

Everyone's favorite teachers are back for more classes and chaos in the sophomore season of Abbott Elementary. For the uninitiated, the acclaimed mockumentary comedy follows a group of passionate educators (and their slightly tone-deaf principal), who put it upon themselves to turn a struggling Philadelphia public school around. They may be overworked and underfunded, but they're sure as heck going to try.



In the new batch of episodes, Janine (played by creator Quinta Brunson) attempts to shake off her break up by throwing herself into her work, while the rest of the teachers get ready for the upcoming academic year. Meanwhile, Ava (Janelle James) sets up a side hustle out of the school parking lot while Gregory (Tyler James Williams), now a full-time teacher, is in over his head with the curriculum.

Quantum Leap – Peacock

(Image credit: Peacock)

Available: US

Set 30 years after the 1980s series of the same name, which saw Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett step into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanish, Quantum Leap, the series, follows a new team that are tasked with restart the project. Their mission? To shed some light on the mysteries behind the machine and its creator.

Developed by Donald P. Bellisario, the show stars Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, Raymond Lee, and The Sandman's Mason Alexander Park.

Firestarter – Prime Video

(Image credit: Peacock)

Available: US

Adapting Stephen King's novel of the same name, and subsequently the 1984 film too, Firestarter sees Zac Efron play Andy, a young father who goes to great lengths to keep his daughter's pyrotechnic powers under wraps. But in true sci-fi thriller style, shady government official types soon catch wind of her potentially dangerous skills – and start hunting the pair of them down. Andy has a few secrets of his own, though, and Charlie, the youngster, certainly won't go quietly.

We're not going to sit here and lie to you, readers, Firestarter did not get good reviews upon release. But, you never know what you might make of it.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host.

