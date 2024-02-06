Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn has filmed a secret action movie with Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell

Matthew Vaughn's latest movie, Argylle, may have only just hit the big screen, but the director has already filmed his next movie. Currently going by the working title Project X, it stars Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell, and Vaughn is on board as a producer.

"I've been producing a very, very special movie. Very excited about it. I just saw half an hour cut together. This will have the same sort of impact as Kick-Ass did," Vaughn told the Happy Sad Confused podcast . "What can I say is it's a movie that is written, directed, and starring my stunt team. It is a film like no other movie that's ever been made and it's also got Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell in it, plus some other very, very interesting cameos, and it's reinventing an action movie."

Rockwell and Vaughn also worked together on Argylle – Rockwell plays a spy in the movie, who joins forces with Bryce Dallas Howard's author of espionage novels when her work begins to predict the future. Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and Catherine O'Hara also star.

Things haven't been going to plan on the set of their new movie, though, it seems. "Sadly, my lead actor-slash-stuntman broke his back in three places doing one of our stunts," Vaughn continued. "It is incredible footage for the movie, then we filmed him in hospital. Last week, we were filming him recuperating… It's part of the movie about the dangers of being a stuntman. We're breaking some world records. It's got, I think, 56 action sequences that are incredible, it's funny, but it's original."

'Original' certainly seems like the right word. Vaughn is no stranger to action sequences, either – he directed the 2010 superhero comedy Kick-Ass and 2011's X-Men: First Class, as well as three Kingsman movies.

