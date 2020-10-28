Here’s everything new coming to HBO Max in November

November sees some epic new movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max, and we’ve got the complete list of everything new here.

DC Fans will be pleased to know The Dark Knight, Aquaman, and Titans season 1 and 2 will be available this November. Other highlights include The Hobbit trilogy, as well as classics like East of Eden.

There’s something for everyone this month, with The Lego Movie, three seasons of Young Justice and tons of Looney Tunes landing on the streamer as well. Plus, His Dark Materials season 2 also premieres on November 16, so we’ll soon be catching up with Lyra and Pan again. Here's everything new on HBO Max in November 2020.

New on HBO Max: November 1

10,000 BC

13 Going On 30

2 Fast 2 Furious

Above The Rim

All Is Bright

America, America

Anchors Aweigh

Another Cinderella Story

The Arrangement

Austin Powers In Goldmember

Autumn In New York

Baby Doll

Battleship

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Billy Madison

Blast From The Past

Blood Work

The Bridge Of San Luis Rey

Broadway Danny Rose

The Bucket List

The Children

A Christmas Carol

Chronicle

City Island

City Slickers

Clash Of The Titans,

Critical Care

Cruel Intentions

The Dancer Upstairs

The Dark Knight

David Copperfield

Dead Man Walking

Desperately Seeking Susan

The Devil's Advocate

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Dolphin Tale

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

The Eagle

East Of Eden

Eight Legged Freaks

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas

The Enforcer

A Face In The Crowd

The Fast And The Furious

Femme Fatale

The Five-Year Engagement

A Flintstone Christmas

A Flintstone Family Christmas

Free Willy

Friday The 13th

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

The Gauntlet

Genius

Get Santa

Girl In Progress

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Guys And Dolls

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Gilmore

Heidi

High Fidelity

High Society

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

Hollidaysburg

House On Haunted Hill

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

The Iron Giant

J. Edgar

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday

Jason X

King Kong

The Last King Of Scotland

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie

License To Wed

Life Stinks

Linda And The Mockingbirds

Little Man Tate

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

The Losers

Lowriders

Made

The Madness Of King George

Magic Mike

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Magnum Force

Malibu's Most Wanted

The Man With The Golden Arm

The Mask

Menace II Society

Miss Julie

Money Talks

Mr. Nanny

Music And Lyrics

Must Love Dogs

Mystic River

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1

Needful Things

The Neverending Story

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

New York Minute

Nights In Rodanthe

Nothing Like The Holidays

Now And Then

Ocean's 11

Old School

On The Town

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas

A Perfect World

Pleasantville

The Pledge

Popstar

Practical Magic

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 2

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

Prophecy 4: The Uprising

Prophecy 5: The Forsaken

Radio Days

Red Tails

Rick And Morty season 4 premiere

The Right Stuff

Rock Star

Rosewood

Rumor Has It

Salvador

Scoop

The Sea Of Grass

The Secret Garden

Sesame Street

Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate

Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Sinbad Of The Seven Seas

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2

Smurfs Christmas Special

Some Came Running

Space Cowboys

Splendor In The Grass

Sudden Impact

Summer Catch

Swingers

Swordfish

A Tale Of Two Cities

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines

Terminator Salvation

Terms Of Endearment

Thief

Thirteen Ghosts

Tightrope

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tis The Season To Be Smurfy

Titans seasons 1-2

Torque

Tower Heist

The Town That Santa Forgot

Troll

Troll 2

True Crime

Tweety's High-Flying Adventures

Twilight Zone: The Movie

Una Semana

Unaccompanied Minors

Untamed Heart

Veronica Mars

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas

We Bought A Zoo

When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Wild Wild West

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

The Witches Of Eastwick

The Wood

Wyatt Earp

Yogi Bear's All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Yogi’s First Christmas

Young Justice seasons 1-3

Zoo Animals

New on HBO Max: November 2

Quadrophenia

We Are Who We Are finale

A Woman Under The Influence

New on HBO Max: November 4

Looney Tunes (1930-1969)

New on HBO Max: November 6

Pecado Original (Original Sin)

New on HBO Max: November 7

The Dead Don't Die, 2019

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions

New on HBO Max: November 9

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma season 5

Industry premiere

New on HBO Max: November 11

Patria finale

New on HBO Max: November 12

My Sesame Street Friends

New on HBO Max: November 13

De Lo Mio

Entre Nos: LA Meets NY

New on HBO Max: November 14

Dolittle

New on HBO Max: November 15

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver finale

Murder On Middle Beach premiere

New on HBO Max: November 16

His Dark Materials season 2 premiere

Linda and the Mockingbirds

New on HBO Max: November 20

Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies)

New on HBO Max: November 21

Between The World And Me premiere

Real Time with Bill Maher finale

Underwater

New on HBO Max: November 24

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Smurfs season 4

New on HBO Max: November 26

Craftopia: Craft the Halls

Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!

The Flight Attendant

Superintelligence

New on HBO Max: November 27

Chateau Vato

How To With John Wilson finale

New on HBO Max: November 28

The Call of the Wild

New on HBO Max: November 29