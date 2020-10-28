Here’s everything new coming to HBO Max in November

November sees some epic new movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max, and we’ve got the complete list of everything new here.
DC Fans will be pleased to know The Dark Knight, Aquaman, and Titans season 1 and 2 will be available this November. Other highlights include The Hobbit trilogy, as well as classics like East of Eden.
There’s something for everyone this month, with The Lego Movie, three seasons of Young Justice and tons of Looney Tunes landing on the streamer as well. Plus, His Dark Materials season 2 also premieres on November 16, so we’ll soon be catching up with Lyra and Pan again. Here's everything new on HBO Max in November 2020.
New on HBO Max: November 1
- 10,000 BC
- 13 Going On 30
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Above The Rim
- All Is Bright
- America, America
- Anchors Aweigh
- Another Cinderella Story
- The Arrangement
- Austin Powers In Goldmember
- Autumn In New York
- Baby Doll
- Battleship
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild
- Billy Madison
- Blast From The Past
- Blood Work
- The Bridge Of San Luis Rey
- Broadway Danny Rose
- The Bucket List
- The Children
- A Christmas Carol
- Chronicle
- City Island
- City Slickers
- Clash Of The Titans,
- Critical Care
- Cruel Intentions
- The Dancer Upstairs
- The Dark Knight
- David Copperfield
- Dead Man Walking
- Desperately Seeking Susan
- The Devil's Advocate
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
- Dolphin Tale
- Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
- The Eagle
- East Of Eden
- Eight Legged Freaks
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas
- The Enforcer
- A Face In The Crowd
- The Fast And The Furious
- Femme Fatale
- The Five-Year Engagement
- A Flintstone Christmas
- A Flintstone Family Christmas
- Free Willy
- Friday The 13th
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
- The Gauntlet
- Genius
- Get Santa
- Girl In Progress
- Grumpier Old Men
- Grumpy Old Men
- Guys And Dolls
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Happy Gilmore
- Heidi
- High Fidelity
- High Society
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
- The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
- Hollidaysburg
- House On Haunted Hill
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
- The Iron Giant
- J. Edgar
- Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
- Jason X
- King Kong
- The Last King Of Scotland
- The Lego Batman Movie
- The Lego Movie
- The Lego Ninjago Movie
- License To Wed
- Life Stinks
- Linda And The Mockingbirds
- Little Man Tate
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action
- The Losers
- Lowriders
- Made
- The Madness Of King George
- Magic Mike
- The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
- Magnum Force
- Malibu's Most Wanted
- The Man With The Golden Arm
- The Mask
- Menace II Society
- Miss Julie
- Money Talks
- Mr. Nanny
- Music And Lyrics
- Must Love Dogs
- Mystic River
- National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1
- Needful Things
- The Neverending Story
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
- New York Minute
- Nights In Rodanthe
- Nothing Like The Holidays
- Now And Then
- Ocean's 11
- Old School
- On The Town
- Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
- A Perfect World
- Pleasantville
- The Pledge
- Popstar
- Practical Magic
- The Prophecy
- The Prophecy 2
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- Prophecy 4: The Uprising
- Prophecy 5: The Forsaken
- Radio Days
- Red Tails
- Rick And Morty season 4 premiere
- The Right Stuff
- Rock Star
- Rosewood
- Rumor Has It
- Salvador
- Scoop
- The Sea Of Grass
- The Secret Garden
- Sesame Street
- Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate
- Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration
- Sinbad Of The Seven Seas
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2
- Smurfs Christmas Special
- Some Came Running
- Space Cowboys
- Splendor In The Grass
- Sudden Impact
- Summer Catch
- Swingers
- Swordfish
- A Tale Of Two Cities
- Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- Terms Of Endearment
- Thief
- Thirteen Ghosts
- Tightrope
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Tis The Season To Be Smurfy
- Titans seasons 1-2
- Torque
- Tower Heist
- The Town That Santa Forgot
- Troll
- Troll 2
- True Crime
- Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
- Twilight Zone: The Movie
- Una Semana
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Untamed Heart
- Veronica Mars
- A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas
- We Bought A Zoo
- When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
- Wild Wild West
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
- The Witches Of Eastwick
- The Wood
- Wyatt Earp
- Yogi Bear's All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper
- Yogi’s First Christmas
- Young Justice seasons 1-3
- Zoo Animals
New on HBO Max: November 2
- Quadrophenia
- We Are Who We Are finale
- A Woman Under The Influence
New on HBO Max: November 4
- Looney Tunes (1930-1969)
New on HBO Max: November 6
- Pecado Original (Original Sin)
New on HBO Max: November 7
- The Dead Don't Die, 2019
- The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions
New on HBO Max: November 9
- Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma season 5
- Industry premiere
New on HBO Max: November 11
- Patria finale
New on HBO Max: November 12
- My Sesame Street Friends
New on HBO Max: November 13
- De Lo Mio
- Entre Nos: LA Meets NY
New on HBO Max: November 14
- Dolittle
New on HBO Max: November 15
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver finale
- Murder On Middle Beach premiere
New on HBO Max: November 16
- His Dark Materials season 2 premiere
- Linda and the Mockingbirds
New on HBO Max: November 20
- Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies)
New on HBO Max: November 21
- Between The World And Me premiere
- Real Time with Bill Maher finale
- Underwater
New on HBO Max: November 24
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
- Smurfs season 4
New on HBO Max: November 26
- Craftopia: Craft the Halls
- Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!
- The Flight Attendant
- Superintelligence
New on HBO Max: November 27
- Chateau Vato
- How To With John Wilson finale
New on HBO Max: November 28
- The Call of the Wild
New on HBO Max: November 29
- The Undoing finale