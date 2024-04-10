New Furiosa footage is reportedly "a sonic and visual onslaught" of everything we could possibly want from the Mad Max prequel

New footage from Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa debuted behind closed doors at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas – and it sounds like we're in for a treat of a movie.

"The result was a sonic and visual onslaught of fire, metal, chainmail, war paint, crushed bones and bloodsoaked revenge," Variety , who was in attendance, writes. "In other words, it played fucking awesome in the room."

The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of Imperator Furiosa, the character played by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. Starting with her capture by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and his Biker Horde, the film follows her quest for vengeance and attempts to reunite with her family in her homeland, with Mad Max helmer George Miller back in the director's chair.

"The main thing that George and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie," Taylor-Joy told the Inside Total Film podcast last year. "You know, it takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And this is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you kind of get to know [Furiosa] better in that way. I love that character so much. That whole experience was mind-boggling, and George is the best. I hope that [people] enjoy it."

Furiosa: A Max Max Saga arrives on the big screen on May 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other biggest movie release dates in 2024.