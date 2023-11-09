A new standalone Fear Street movie, based on the novels by R.L. Stine, is in the works at Netflix.

"Obviously, there’s a lot of books," Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film, told Collider. "There’s one stand-alone that we’re working on right now that we’re once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team. So I feel like if we can get that script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise."

The Fear Street trilogy, helmed by Leigh Janiak, premiered on Netflix back in 2021. The trilogy consisted of Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666. The cast, some of whom appeared in all three movies, includes Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Gillian Jacobs, Matthew Zuk, David W. Thompson, Fred Hechinger, and Jordan Spiro.

The R.L. Stine novels in question are a series of horror books written for and centered on teenagers. The stories are set in a town called Shadyside, which is filled with murders, paranormal activity, and unexplained happenings. The first book was published in 1989.

Stuber also wants to further Netflix's growth in the horror genre, explaining, "I'd like us to find our own Freddy Krueger, our own Jason, our own kind of iconic horror character, and we haven’t really honed in on that yet. So the team is working hard on that because I think there’s a real opportunity there. You know, you’ve got so many great characters."

The Fear Street trilogy is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.