New on Disney Plus in November 2020: All the movies and shows coming this month

November brings with it another generous offering from Disney Plus, with lots of new content hitting the streaming service.

There are family-friendly Christmas movies – like LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and The Christmas Carol – in time for the festive season, while the UK can enjoy Noelle, featuring an all-star cast including Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, and Billy Eichner.

If it’s still a little early to be getting festive, don’t worry – there’s also Marvel 616, a documentary series featuring interviews with the creators behind the Marvel movies. Plus, Spider-Man: Maximum Venom season 3 joins the platform’s extensive Marvel library. And of course, you can expect weekly episode of The Mandalorian season 2 – check out our Mandalorian season 2 release schedule for when they're coming to the streamer. For all that and more, read on for the full list of what’s new on Disney Plus in November.

New on Disney Plus: November 2020

November 6

Disney Goldie & Bear seasons 1 and 2

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself season 1

Mr Magoo

The Christmas Carol

November 13

Inside Pixar

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 20

Marvel 616

The Real Right Stuff

Planes: Fire & Rescue

November 27

Black Beauty

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom season 3

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals season 1

Alaska: Port Protection

New on Disney Plus UK