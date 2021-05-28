New on Disney Plus in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

There's plenty to keep you occupied on Disney Plus this June, and luckily for you we've put everything together into one handy list for you. If you didn't catch Raya and the Last Dragon on Premier Access earlier in the year, good news: it's now available as part of your regular Disney Plus subscription. As well as the new Pixar release Luca, there are also plenty of old favorites like X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Look out for new episodes of Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch streaming weekly, too.
Across the pond in the UK, there are lots of new movies and TV shows courtesy of Star, including all six seasons of The Americans, the Aretha Franklin biopic series Genius: Aretha, and new weekly episodes of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. That's just the start of it, too – scroll down to see everything new on Disney Plus in June, with the three biggest highlights at the top.
Raya and the Last Dragon – June 4
Raya and the Last Dragon arrived on Disney Plus in March on Premier Access, but now you can stream it without paying any extra money. Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya, a girl on a quest to find the world's last dragon in order to unite the tribes of her home and save the world. The movie also features the voices of Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, and Benedict Wong.
Loki – June 11
The next MCU series to arrive on Disney Plus centers on the trickster god himself, Loki. Tom Hiddleston returns as Thor's brother, alongside Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku. The series follows an alternate, "time variant" version of Loki who created a new timeline in Avengers: Endgame, and he's given a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a time variant or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat.
Luca – June 18
Pixar's latest movie, Luca, is premiering exclusively on Disney Plus. The summery flick follows two young boys who are spending an idyllic summer on the Italian Riviera, but there's a twist – they're both actually sea monsters who are keen to explore the human world. Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer voice the kids slash monsters in question, and the movie also features the voices of Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan, and Sandy Martin.
Everything new on Disney Plus this June
New on Disney Plus: June 4
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Disney Amphibia season 2
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies season 3
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 1
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Us Again
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 4
- Big Shot episode 8
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 6
- Marvel Studios Legends
New on Disney Plus: June 9
- Loki episode 1
New on Disney Plus: June 11
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals season 4
- The Happiest Millionaire
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 2
- The Incredible Dr. Pol season 18
- Zenimation season 2
- Big Shot episode 9
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 5
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 7
New on Disney Plus: June 16
- Loki episode 2
New on Disney Plus: June 18
- Luca
- Dino Ranch season 1
- Disney Just Roll With It season 2
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 3
- Heartland Docs, DVM season 3
- Big Shot episode 10
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, season 2 episode 6
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 8
New on Disney Plus: June 23
- Loki episode 3
New on Disney Plus: June 25
- Disney Bunk’d season 4
- PJ Masks season 4
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 4
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls season 6
- When Sharks Attack seasons 1-6
- The Mysterious Benedict Society episode 1
- Wolfgang
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 7
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 9
New on Disney Plus: June 30
- Loki episode 4
Everything new on Disney Plus UK this June
New on Disney Plus UK: June 4
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Genius: Aretha episodes 1 and 2
- Marvel Studio Legends
- The Americans seasons 1-8
- Us Again
- Doc McStuffins season 5
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 10
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 4
- Big Shot episode 8
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 6
- Rebel episode 2
- Filthy Rich episode 9
- Grown-ish season 3, episode 6
- Solar Opposites season 2, episode 9
- Big Sky episode 12
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 3
- The Full Monty
- Air Force One
- Courage Under Fire
New on Disney Plus UK: June 9
- Loki episode 1
New on Disney Plus UK: June 11
- Zenimation season 2
- The Long Road Home episodes 1-8
- Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
- Africa’s Hidden Wonders
- The Gloaming episode 1
- Body of Proof seasons 1-3
- Genius: Aretha episodes 3 and 4
- Big Shot episode 9
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 7
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 5
- Sulphur Springs episode 11
- Rebel episode 3
- Filthy Rich episode 10
- Grown-ish season 3, episode 7
- Big Sky episode 13
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 4
- Calendar Girls
- End of Days
- The Counselor
New on Disney Plus UK: June 16
- Loki episode 2
New on Disney Plus UK: June 18
- Luca
- Love, Victor season 2, episode 1
- Bunk’d season 5
- Giganotosaurus season 2
- Kingdom of the Mummies season 1
- Ancient X-Files season 2
- Star Wars: Droids seasons 1-2
- Star seasons 1-3
- Big Shot episode 10
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 8
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 6
- Genius: Aretha episodes 5 and 6
- The Gloaming episode 2
- Rebel episode 4
- Marve’s M.O.D.O.K episode 5
- Big Sky episode 14
- Grown-ish season 3, episode 8
- Hide and Seek
- Hitman
- Hitman: Agent 47
- An Innocent Man
New on Disney Plus: June 23
- Loki episode 3
New on Disney Plus UK: June 25
- Wolfgang
- The Mysterious Benedict Society episode 1
- Air Crash Investigation season 5
- PJ Masks season 4
- Pride
- Baptiste season 1
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 9
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 7
- Genius: Aretha episodes 7 and 8
- The Gloaming episode 3
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 6
- Big Sky episode 15
- Love, Victor season 2, episode 2
- Rebel episode 5
- Grown-ish season 3, episode 9
- Coyote Ugly
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
New on Disney Plus UK: June 30
- Loki episode 4