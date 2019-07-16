New Destiny 2: Shadowkeep trailer takes us through the very haunted Moon

During the GuardianCon event held earlier this month, Bungie shared a teaser for the revamped Moon area coming in Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. The teaser was only recently officially posted, however, so now seemed like a good time to revisit it and, I don't know, obsessively pore over every little detail.

The red Hive which seem to be Shadowkeep's main baddies are the focus of the trailer. We've got red temples out the wazoo, not to mention red Acolytes and Wizards (and who knows what else). I'd love to just gush over the Hive architecture and visual themes of the new Moon, but it'd probably be more productive to take a closer look at some of the potential mechanics and encounters shown in the trailer.

(Image credit: Bungie)

This looks like a good old-fashioned death pit to me, not unlike the drop in the Corrupted Strike.

(Image credit: Bungie)

I'm noticing a bit of a theme here. These shifting spikes feel like a Hive take on the Vex lasers in the Pyramidion Strike - that, or something out of a Saw version of one of those obstacle course game shows.

(Image credit: Bungie)

I don't know exactly how, but I guarantee this portal is important. It's almost Court of Oryx-esque. Maybe it's connected to the raid? But that's supposed to be in the Black Garden, which we accessed via Mars in the original Destiny. The Black Garden is also a Vex joint, but Shadowkeep looks like a Hive-themed expansion, so maybe they're involved somehow?

(Image credit: Bungie)

In the same vein, the totems in this arena remind me of the bridge encounter from the Crota raid as well as the pre-Warchief King's Fall encounter. There's something going on here, and it's probably either raid-related or another activity in the vein of Blind Well and Escalation Protocol. That's my guess, anyway.

(Image credit: Bungie)

I don't know what's going on here, but it can't be good. We've got six shadowy, presumably long-dead figures - in other words, a fireteam's worth. The one up front looks a lot like a Warlock, too, or is that just me?

(Image credit: Bungie)

This is probably the best landscape shot we've gotten. Shadowkeep's main area is roughly twice the size of the Moon in the original Destiny, and it looks like the Hive have properly moved in. The patrol zone is sure to be crawling with the little buggers, and plenty of Hive doohickeys from the looks of it.