New D&D book 'Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel' gives you a floating city to live in

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is the next D&D book, and it's an anthology of adventures much like Candlekeep Mysteries. However, this one spotlights an entirely new setting that draws on the experiences and culture of its predominantly POC creative team.

Due to join the best tabletop RPGs on shelves worldwide this June 21 2022, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel revolves around an ancient metropolis that floats adrift within the Ethereal Plane. Known as a 'City of Stories', it was carved from the fossil of some colossal, unidentified creature that the book's creators say has never been seen in Dungeons and Dragons before. This also serves as a homebase to players while they travel the multiverse.

Project co-lead Ajit George - previously a writer on Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft and director of operations for the Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project - noted that it was important for the Radiant Citadel to be a place of hope without political backstabbing or monsters lurking amongst the shadows. During a press reveal, he stated that this is meant to be an "ecological paradise" that acts as a reprieve from today's world. It also offers a way of spotlighting worlds created by a diverse creative team. More specifically, George says that roughly 50 POC creators are involved in Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, and both book covers - the standard and alternative versions - were made by POC artists. This list of contributors includes Life is Strange: True Colors writer Felice Tzehuei Kuan, senior D&D game designer Justice Ramin Arman, Critical Role's product marketing manager Surena Marie, and TRIAL creator Dominique Dickey.

Image 1 of 2 The book's standard cover by Evyn Fong shows a Wingling making its way over a market on the Radiant Citadel (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Evyn Fong) Image 2 of 2 The book's alternate cover - by Sija Hong - depicts the Radiant Citadel in the Ethereal Plane (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Sija Hong)

Because the Radiant Citadel is the party's home away from home, they can access the Material Plane (where most Dungeons and Dragons books are set) by using one of its many satellite crystals. Each crystal will take them to the home dimension of 14 civilizations that have settled upon the Citadel, and while these are entirely new creations, they remain "recognisably D&D".

This doesn't mean the Radiant Citadel's backstory is fully sketched out, though. The book is designed so that Dungeon Masters can slot it into any existing realm or homebrew creation. To be precise, 12 of the Citadel's founding civilizations have been lost to time. This is a way of allowing DMs to weave whichever setting they want into the story's lore.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel gives players an opportunity to utilise previously unseen monsters, too. One of these is the mischievous Wingling seen on the main cover, and it's inspired by Thailand's ruin-dwelling monkeys that are appeased with offerings of fruit to try and stop them from causing chaos around town.

We'll have more on Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel in the run-up to launch. Until then, you can take a look at the best prices on existing D&D books below.

Hoping to populate your next adventure with cool models? Check out our guide to the best WizKids miniatures for beginners. As for other tabletop shenanigans, be sure to drop in on the best board games and these board games for adults.