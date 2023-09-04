Netflix ‘spoils’ some of its biggest upcoming shows – but leaves just enough to keep you guessing

Netflix has an interesting new way to tease some of its biggest shows – but it’s almost certainly going to annoy you.

The streamer’s Twitter accounts have released synopsis info for two of its biggest September releases: Top Boy season 3 and Sex Education season 4.

While revealing titles and some plot details is nothing new, Netflix has gone one further by revealing the episode descriptions for all the upcoming episodes – with a catch.

As you can see below, Netflix has censored the key details of some of its biggest moments. So we don’t know (yet) who Sully is looking for in Top Boy’s fifth episode, nor what is discovered in Sex Education’s series finale.

Sex Education’s cryptic teases goes even further by blurring out – in a quick job on Microsoft Paint, we imagine – the background behind Maeve and Otis in the thumbnails of the final two episodes. Could they be showing up in a surprising location? Or could the two lovebirds be crossing the Atlantic for each other?

Whatever your pet theories, trying to piece together the clues – and what names are being covered up – is certainly going to take up the bulk of our time while we wait for some of our favorite shows to return. Just don't do this for Stranger Things season 5; it might break the internet.

Top Boy hits Netflix on September 7, with Sex Education making a final splash on September 21.

For more on what’s coming to the streamer this month, be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix this September. Then fill out your watchlist with the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.