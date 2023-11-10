Netflix sets release date for upcoming sci-fi thriller from Game of Thrones showrunners with new clip

Netflix has announced the release date for upcoming sci-fi thriller series 3 Body Problem alongside a brand new clip.

The show is set to hit Netflix on March 21, 2024. In the brief clips, which can be viewed below, sees Jin (Jess Hong) introduce Jack (John Bradley) to a mysterious device that allows individuals to transport to another dimension. As he starts to enjoy his new surroundings, a woman wielding a sword suddenly appears and tells Jack he wasn't invited – just before the clip cuts to black.

Based on the award-winning novel The Three Body Problem by Liu Cixin, the series follows a young woman in 1960s China who makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time into the present day. Per the synopsis, "when the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

The series was created by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss along with True Blood writer Alexander Woo. The cast includes Rosalind Chao, Benedict Wong, Saamer Usmani, Jovan Adepo, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Eiza Gonzalez, Alex Sharp, and Liam Cunningham. Award-winning Hong Kong film director Derek Tsang will direct the pilot.

It's the book's first American adaptation, with Three-Body hitting the small screen in China earlier this year. A 3D movie was planned for a 2018 release but was ultimately scrapped.

