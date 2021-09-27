Netflix reveals first look at Colin Firth in new World War 2 movie Operation Mincemeat

Netflix has revealed the first look at its upcoming World War 2 movie, Operation Mincemeat, starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, and Johnny Flynn.

Set in 1943 when things were make or break for the Allies fighting Hitler in Europe, the movie is based on real events. The story follows intelligence officers Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Macfadyen) who come up with an improbable disinformation strategy centered on an unlikely secret agent – a dead man. Their plan helped turn the tide of the whole war.

Two British officers try to turn the tide of World War II by recruiting an unlikely agent: a dead man.Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald & Johnny Flynn star in OPERATION MINCEMEAT, directed by John Madden, based on one of history’s most absurd plans. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/R4W0rO5xKrSeptember 26, 2021 See more

Kelly Macdonald, Jason Isaacs, and Mark Gatiss also star and the movie was directed by John Madden. His previous work includes the Academy Award-winning Shakespeare in Love (in which Firth also starred) and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel . Operation Mincemeat is the director's first movie since 2016's Miss Sloane with Jessica Chastain. The movie comes from the same production company as The King's Speech , the 2010 historical drama that won Firth the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of King George VI.

Firth's other upcoming projects include Mothering Sunday, in which he'll star alongside The Crown alumni Josh O'Connor and Olivia Colman, and the HBO Max crime series The Staircase.