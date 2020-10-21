Netflix releases audience numbers for some of its biggest originals

Netflix has released its third-quarter earnings report, with the streamer sharing some details on its viewership figures.

As reported by Variety, Netflix says the title most watched by their members over the summer quarter was The Old Guard. 78 million subscribers apparently watched the Charlize Theron action movie in the first four weeks it was available.

Next up was Project Power, the original superhero movie starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback – and penned by The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Netflix claims 75 million subscribers watched this title over those initial four weeks.

Then, Netflix report rom-com sequel The Kissing Booth 2 snagged 66 million subscriber views in the first 28 days it was available for streaming. The streamer also expects Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, will pull in 76 million subscriber views in its first four weeks. It also predicts American Murder: The Family Next Door will get 52 million subscriber views in its initial 28 days.

As for TV shows, the first season of Cobra Kai was watched by 50 million subscribers, while the newest instalment of Lucifer grabbed 38 million subscriber views. Ratched also proved popular, with a huge 48 million subscriber views – and The Umbrella Academy season 2 was just behind at 43 million.

These figures come with the caveat that the streamer calculates its audience numbers by a metric that might seem a bit generous to some. Netflix includes any subscriber who has watched something for at least two minutes as a viewer in their numbers – and they report their own viewership figures, so it might be best to take the figures with a pinch of salt.

If you’re looking for a new Netflix title to stream this week, check out our list of best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to watch right now.