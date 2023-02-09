Netflix provides official update on password sharing plans – with one key change

Netflix has been slowly rolling out its new password sharing policy as it aims to cut back on account sharing across households. The streaming platform has come under fire for some of its initial plans, and while it deleted some of its early guidance, it seems clear the streamer is doubling down on the new policy.

In the latest update (opens in new tab), Netflix confirmed how it will all work, as well as plans to roll this out across more regions. The main idea is that there will be a new primary location feature on your Netflix account, meaning that anyone in the household will be able to access it. Currently, it doesn’t explain how it will enact this, but an earlier version of the plans suggested users will have to log in to their primary location’s WiFi every 31 days.

Netflix has also shared some updated guidance on watching Netflix while traveling. While the initial plan was to provide users with a temporary password for seven days, this is now not necessary. This means members should be able to continue watching on personal devices as well as logging on to a new TV at hotels or holiday rentals easily.

For people outside of the household, standard and premium plan users will be able to add an extra member sub-account for up to two people they don’t live with. This will cost 7.99 Canadian dollars a month, or the equivalent in your region.

Currently, the guidance has been rolled out to Latin America, Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. However, it’s expected that there will be a wider policy in more countries soon.

