Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell is a teacher pretending to be an assassin in first teaser for Netflix's Hit Man

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for acclaimed action rom-com Hit Man, starring Adria Arjona and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell – and in true assassin style, it's keeping its cards close to its chest.

Set to Jay & The Techniques' 'Apple Peaches Pumpkin Pie', the trailer gives very little away in terms of the movie's plot. In fact, it seems fair to say that clip, which you can watch below, is more about showcasing the film's light-hearted vibes as opposed to its storyline.

It opens with Arjona's character meeting Powell's in some sort of diner, and asking him whether he's enjoying his meal. "All pie is good pie," he replies with a smile, before a montage reveals him hitting targets at a gun range, approaching someone's motel room, clay pigeon shooting, standing trial, and donning grills and a wig in quite the questionable disguise.

"Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man," reads the official synopsis, helping us work out what's going on a little more. "He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."

While not glimpsed in the footage, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard, Evan Holtzman, and Fear the Walking Dead's Austin Amelio round out the Richard Linklater outing's supporting cast.

Hit Man releases on Netflix on June 7, though it'll be shown in select theaters beforehand. While we wait for more info, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies for some viewing inspiration.