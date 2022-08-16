Netflix’s new #1 movie Day Shift is being called John Wick with vampires

Netflix’s summer of movies continues with another new release from the streaming giant. Following hot on the heels of The Gray Man and The Man From Toronto, the latest action comedy heads into supernatural territory.

Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx as a hard-working dad who uses his pool-cleaning job as a front for his main source of income: vampire hunting. The movie is sitting in the number one spot on the streamer in more than 79 countries (opens in new tab), with viewers sharing rave reviews.

Helmed by J.J. Perry, who was a stunt coordinator on the John Wick movies, the movie has been getting lots of praise for its stellar action. While others have been loving the comedy and supernatural elements, drawing links to everything from Blade to Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

"Day Shift was really good," writes one fan (opens in new tab). "Fun vampire movie with lots of action and crazy gore. Kind of like John Wick with vampires." A second adds (opens in new tab): "Day Shift on Netflix is awesome. It's like Blade, Evil Dead, and John Wick with a bit of Buffy the Vampire Slayer rolled into one. I hope this is the start of a new franchise."

"Highly recommend Netflix’s Day Shift – the funniest, jumpiest action-packed, intense vampire hunting movie," writes a third viewer (opens in new tab). While another says (opens in new tab) it has "arguably the best action scenes in a Netflix movie thus far."

However, others weren’t so sold on the movie, which also stars Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Karla Souza. Critical responses were noticeably cooler too, with the movie sitting at 58 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Day Shift is the Blade and John Wick mash-up that SHOULD have been a fun time," writes one viewer (opens in new tab), "but is instead bogged down by a by-the-numbers plot and shockingly weak performances." While a second adds (opens in new tab): "Day Shift left much to be desired. The writing was below par. The action sequence though is quite good."

Whether you loved the movie or loathed it, it seems like Day Shift could fill the Keanu Reeves gap in our lives until the release of John Wick Chapter 4. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to stream right now.