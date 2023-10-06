Netflix confirms Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 is coming

Castlevania: Nocturne landed just a week ago and Netflix has already confirmed that Season 2 is "currently in production."

The official confirmation of Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 was accompanied by a brief teaser showcasing what appear to be various bits of concept art. In the video description, Netflix simply says that "Castlevania: Nocturne will return for a Season 2. The project is currently in production."

"Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support! We are excited to be able to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont," co-showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde said in a joint statement published by Deadline.

Beyond whatever clues you might be able to glean from the teaser trailer, Netflix has not provided any details on what to expect from the second season. Nocturne itself picks up 300 years after the original Castlevania animated series. Taking inspiration from 1993's Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and 1997's Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, two of the most beloved entries in the classic video game series, it tells the origin story of Richter Belmont.

In our Castlevania: Nocturne review, we gave it three stars out of five, saying that "Richter Belmont’s vampire-hunting series often keeps pace with its Castlevania counterpart on Netflix, but its lopsided first season holds a little too much back – and may frustrate some with a killer cliffhanger." Here's hoping that the second season makes good on the promise of the first.

