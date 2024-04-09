New trailer for Netflix's next big manga adaptation promises a fun, action-packed take on Tokyo crime-fighting

The final trailer for City Hunter, Netflix's next big manga adaptation, is here – and it promises a roller coaster of humor and action through Tokyo's criminal underworld.

Per the official synopsis, "the story follows Ryo Saeba, portrayed by Ryohei Suzuki, a premier 'sweeper' navigating the gritty underbelly of modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo. Balancing a cool demeanor with a fun personality, Ryo tackles high-stakes challenges in the underworld. Misato Morita steps into the role of the heroine, Kaori Makimura, in this action-packed adventure."

Written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo, City Hunter was published in Weekly Shōnen Jump between 1985 and 1991. Netflix's upcoming film is the first live-action movie adaptation to be produced in Japan, with previous big-screen outings being made in Hong Kong and France. It was also adapted into a popular anime series, which was released between 1987 and 1988.

Set in modern-day Tokyo, the trailer has a retro look that's compounded by the '80s music playing in the background – that just so happens to be the theme music for the anime series. As well as hallway fight scenes, plenty of gunfire, and the possiboloty of sinister conspiracies at play, the trailer also features plenty of humor, mainly playing off the mismatched dynamic between Ryo and Kaori.

Manga adaptations have been a hit for the streamer this year, with the recently released sci-fi series Parasyte: The Grey, based on Hitoshi Iwaak's Parayste, racing up the charts to the platform's number 1 spot after its first weekend online .

City Hunter arrives on Netflix on April 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to add to your watch list now.