NBA 2K publisher has "no plans" to pick up the FIFA name after EA split

Take-Two isn't interested in picking up the FIFA name after EA announced it would abandon the name last week.

Last week, after many rumors, EA finally confirmed it would be ditching the FIFA branding, replacing it with 'EA Sports FC' in a new venture. With questions now circling over who could potentially pick up the FIFA name post-EA, IGN is reporting that Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick shot down the idea in a recent earnings call.

"We're definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sports, and FIFA has a great brand and incredible clout, but we have no current plans to discuss," Zelnick said. At least we know the NBA 2K publisher doesn't appear to have any interest in going head-to-head with EA's new soccer sim.

As it stands right now, FIFA 23 will be the final game in the EA-developed series to bear the FIFA name. From next year in 2024, assuming EA sticks to its annual launch schedule for the franchise, the game series will be known as EA Sports FC instead, but will retain all the same licenses we've come to expect from the series.

"Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there," said EA sports general manager Cam Weber at the time. "Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA Sports FC. That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come."

Take-Two isn't gearing up for a battle with EA on the soccer pitch, but it is on the gridiron. Over two years ago in March 2020, 2K and the NFL announced a new partnership to develop "non-simulation football experiences." Years later, we're yet to see anything from the partnership, but if you didn't already know, it's actually the revival of a partnership from 17 years ago, when the two developed the ESPN NFL 2K series.

