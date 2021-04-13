Naughty Dog says that it “does not have Jak and Daxter here in development right now”

Naughty Dog’s co-president Evan Wells has stated that there are currently no Jak and Daxter games in development at the studio.

Speaking as a guest on the Game Maker’s Notebook Podcast - which is hosted by Insomniac founder Ted Price - Evan Wells stated that “I hate to break it to [the fans], we do not have Jak and Daxter here in development right now” when asked if the studio still gets requests for a new Jak and Daxter game.

“But we still love the characters” he reassures fans, before referring to Insomniac’s upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart , saying “I see what you guys [at Insomniac] are doing with Ratchet and that makes me wish that we did, and we would have one in development because there’s still a lot of love for Jak and Daxter in the studio.”

Wells also detailed fans' desperation for a new game stating that “we’ve had a couple of Twitter campaigns where people have been tweeting us every single day: ‘I want a new Jak and Daxter, I want a new Jak and Daxter’, and they aren’t just simple 280-character tweets, they have Photoshopped memes and everything they’re including on a daily basis, and the effort has got to be significant.”

Jak and Daxter is a 3D platformer, developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive. The series began as Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy on PS2 in 2001, and then spawned two sequels and a series of spin-off games, including a racing game and a stand-alone Daxter title. The mainline games also got PS3 and PS4 remasters, but there have been no new Jak and Daxter titles since the series’ last installment was released 12 years ago.

