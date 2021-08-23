Native American folklore is the spotlight in the next Cautionary Fables and Fairy Tales comic

Some of the oldest stories in North America are inspiring some of the newest in a new comics anthology from Iron Circus Comics. The Woman and the Woods and Other North American Stories is a 100-plus page anthology of Native American, First Nations, and Indigenous fables told by artists and writers raised in these traditions.

(Image credit: Iron Circus Comics)

The Woman and the Woods and Other North American Stories is the fifth volume in the series Cautionary Fables and Fairy Tales series, which has been organized by Kel McDonald and Kate Ashwin. The four previous volumes of Cautionary Fables and Fairy Tales are: The Girl Who Married a Skull and Other African Stories , Tamamo the Fox Maiden and Other Asian Stories , The Nixie of the Mill-Pond and Other European Stories , and The Night Marchers and Other Oceanian Tales . This fifth volume is the first published with Iron Circus Comics.

The Woman and the Woods and Other North American Stories is edited/organized by McDonald and Ashwin, along with artist/writer Alina Pete, who is Nehiyaw (Cree).

"We're always excited to have the opportunity to showcase the work of incredible independent artists with Cautionary Fables, and this volume is really something special!" says Ashwin in the announcement. "Everyone has worked hard to bring together a book that will delight both returning readers to the series and new readers alike, and we can't wait to share it with all."

(Image credit: Iron Circus Comics)

Stories in The Woman and the Woods and Other North American Stories include:

'As It Was Told to Me' by Elijah Forbes, a transgender Odawa writer/artist

'Cokfi' by trans Chickasaw writer Jordaan Arledge and Chicana artist Mekala Nava

'White Horse Plains' a non-binary/two-spirit Métis writer/artist

'Rougarou' by Métis writer Maija Ambrose Plamondon and Métis-based artist Milo Applejohn

'Agonjin in the Water' by non-binary Ojibawe writer/artist Alice RL

'Woman in the Woods' by Cuban Taíno writer/artist Mercedes Acosta

'Into Darkness' by writer/artist Izzy Roberts, a member of the Navajo Nation and Kinyaa’áanii clan

The Woman and the Woods and Other North American Stories is currently raising funds on Kickstarter now, with an anticipated April 2022 debut.

Make sure you're aware of the best digital comics readers out there.