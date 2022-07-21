Namor gets a new solo series as the ruler of a post-apocalyptic Earth

Writer Christopher Cantwell will tackle Namor the Sub-Mariner in a new limited series that takes place 100 years in the future, in a flooded world where Namor is king. Cantwell will create the limited series alongside artist Pascual Ferry, according to his tweet thread about the title (opens in new tab).

The story takes place 100 years into the future on a mostly flooded Earth, and also involves Namor's old rival the original Human Torch, who will take on Namor in a rematch of the first ever fight between Marvel characters, way back in the '40s.

"Namor rules the world but in his twilight years he reflects on a mercurial life, how his friends were often also foes, and how so much of the world he knew - and railed against - has vanished," reads Cantwell's description of the limited series.

"A seasoned, wiser Namor now sets out on a mission of aid and mercy - to save remaining humans on the surface."

Cantwell and Ferry's limited series will be titled Namor, the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores. No release date has yet been announced, but the title may wind up included in Marvel's full October 2022 solicitations, arriving Thursday, July 21.

If the limited series kicks off by the end of 2022, it'll arrive just in time to accompany Namor's rumored MCU debut in November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Confirmed cast member Tenoch Huerta is rumored to play Namor in the film, which may supposedly incorporate aspects of the ongoing Marvel Comics rivalry between Wakanda and Namor's kingdom of Atlantis.

Along with his announcement, Cantwell tweeted three covers, seen here, including one that appears to be adapted from older Jack Kirby art of the character, one by series artist Pascual Ferry, and a third by Taurin Clarke.

Stay tuned to Newsarama throughout the weekend for coverage from Comic-Con International: San Diego, which may include more information about Namor: Conquered Shores.

