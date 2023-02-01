Nacon MG-X review: "Aspires to provide console-quality experience"

The Nacon MG-X is by no means perfect, and spongy triggers let it down. But everything else is of incredibly high quality, and it's a great choice for on-the-go gaming that doesn't compromise in terms of standards.

The Nacon MG-X isn't happy with compromise. Let's say your partner wants to watch TV, but you're keen on playing Xbox games. Or you'd like to get some playtime in during your morning commute. Should you have to settle for rubbish touch-controls or cheap attachments while streaming Game Pass? No, it says. This gizmo aspires to provide a console-quality experience.

For the most part, it's a success. While there are issues weighing it down, the Nacon MG-X has replaced the Razer Kishi as my on-the-go accessory of choice. In fact, it's one of the best mobile controllers out there right now.

Key info

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $79.99 / £66.99 Form factor Wraparound Platform Android Connection Bluetooth 4.2 (low energy) Charging USB-C Remappable buttons N/A Weight 206g

Features & design

(Image credit: Future)

Designed exclusively for the best gaming phones running on Android, the Nacon MG-X is compatible with devices up to 6.7 inches in size. Got a Samsung Galaxy, Huawei, OnePlus, or Google cell smaller than that? You should be good to go.

And 'go' is the operative word here. This is a compact little gizmo that folds down to a small size so that it can fit into your backpack or pocket when not in use, and there aren't wing grips like you'd find on a standard controller - it's very sleek.

Everything has been reduced in size to keep the MG-X's real-estate at a minimum

Like many other mobile controllers, it also features a Bluetooth connection for ease of use. Yes, this does mean you'll need to charge it separately, but there's an easily-accessible USB-C port at the bottom for all that. Plus, it won't suck your phone's battery dry by being physically plugged into the device. The capacity for more game time is always a win in our book.

Elsewhere, it offers everything you'd expect from a branded controller - but smaller. Everything has been reduced in size to keep the MG-X's real estate at a minimum, so the thumbsticks and face buttons are a little more diminutive than you might expect.

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

The Nacon MG-X looks great, and it performs just as well. Despite relatively dinky buttons and thumbsticks, everything feels satisfying in use - it's responsive, tactile, and arguably the best mobile controller I've tested. It gives off a premium air, too. Unlike much of the competition, it doesn't feel cheap underhand.

Actually, there's only one issue I have with this entire controller - its triggers. Although they work perfectly well, they're spongy and offer a lot more resistance than I'd like. It's as if something is stuck under there, even though I know there isn't. And even though it's not a deal-breaker, it is disappointing. This is the only misfire from the MG-X in my opinion.

As long as you don't have large hands, anyway. Some gamers will find this to be on the small side, so it's worth bearing that in mind before pulling the trigger on a purchase. Anyone wanting something bigger without sacrificing quality should opt for the MG-X Pro instead.

MG-X vs MG-X Pro (Image credit: Future) The Pro version of this controller may as well be a different beast; besides having a completely different aesthetic with long grips, it's larger overall. The triggers are also miles better than the normal MG-X. Sure, it loses the rubber back so doesn't feel quite as premium. But in terms of performance, it's undoubtedly superior, so it's worth considering that one if you're after something a bit more premium.

Even if it is a little undersized for you, at least you'll be comfortable. The domed rubber on the back is excellent, and the thumbsticks prove grippy enough to be very precise. Because the section where you put your phone is fitted with a ribbed surface (and the sliding mechanism holds it snugly), you won't worry about your cell sliding all over the place either. It feels of a higher quality than direct competitors like the Razer Kishi V2.

Speaking of which, I'm a big fan of this sturdy, hard-backed design. I don't particularly like the Kishi's fold-down alternative (with a collapsible shell and nubs that feel as if they're going to scratch your phone), so the MG-X comes out on top in spite of a larger overall footprint when not in use.

Should you buy the Nacon MG-X?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're tracking down a controller for playing on the go that doesn't sacrifice quality for portability, the Nacon MG-X is an excellent choice. While I'd say the Pro equivalent is slightly better in terms of performance, this one has it beat on portability and comfort.

So far as good Xbox Series X accessories go, then? It gets a thumbs-up from me.

How we tested the Nacon MG-X

I used the Nacon MG-X over a number of months and across a variety of games on my Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, from Chivalry 2 to Sea of Thieves. I also put it to the test with Game Pass streaming and casting from a console.

