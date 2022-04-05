My Time at Portia sequel My Time at Sandrock mines May release date on Steam Early Access

My Time at Portia sequel My Time at Sandrock has a May release date on Steam Early Access, developer and publisher Pathea Games has announced.

The sequel was first announced back in October 2020, when it launched a Kickstarter (opens in new tab). It would go on to attract almost 10,000 backers and over $500,000 in supporter pledges, proving that there's still plenty of interest in the My Time series despite the ubiquity of more well-known life sims like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley.

It was originally due out in March 2021, but My Time at Sandrock is finally set to release on Steam Early Access on May 26 for $24.99. The Early Access version will continue adding regular updates including new NPC dialogue, a multiplayer component, and more on its road to getting a full release. Additionally, the My Time at Sandrock original soundtrack will launch simultaneously with the game's Early Access debut.

"My Time at Sandrock is the next evolution of the My Time series formula," said producer Yan Wei. "With updated graphics, improved performance, and tons of new features, the launch of My Time at Sandrock on Steam Early Access and Epic Game Store on May 26, 2022, is our chance to share the game we’ve always wanted to make with players across the world!"

My Time at Sandrock was originally slated to leave Early Access and launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X this summer, but we haven't heard from Pathea Games about that in a while. We've reached out to the publisher just to be sure that's still the plan, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

