The Lion King prequel actor says Scar's backstory will be explored in the movie

The Lion King prequel will dig into the backstory of Scar, Kelvin Harrison Jr. has teased. Harrison Jr. is voicing the future Disney villain in the film, which is set to tell the story of Mufasa.

"We're going to get to really get a backstory to Scar, and he is hilarious," Harrison Jr. told Fandango (opens in new tab). "He is still very, very spicy. He is also the sweetest young lion you also ever meet, too. So, it's going to be fun seeing the relationship between Scar and Mufasa."

Mufasa: The Lion King will be directed by Barry Jenkins and will chronicle the life of the titular lion from cub to king. Scar, of course, is one of Disney's most infamous villains, who ultimately kills his brother to claim kingship for himself.

Aaron Pierre will voice Mufasa (James Earl Jones voiced him in both the animated original and Jon Favreau's live-action remake), while Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa, and John Kani is back to voice Rafiki. Chiwetel Ejiofor voiced Scar in the 2019 remake.

"I really knew this character, I loved him but then, as I was reading this wonderful script, I starting really thinking about Mufasa and why he's great, and how people become great," Jenkins said last year at D23. "It's crazy. I am not a king, I am not a king, but when I make my movies... I was onstage at the Oscars with Moonlight and five of my best friends from college was also there, and what you'll learn in this story is that Mufasa is great because of the family and friends he has with him."

Harrison Jr.'s can currently be seen in Chevalier, in which he plays the lead role Joseph. Mufasa: The Lion King will release July 5, 2024. In the meantime, you can keep up with the House of Mouse with our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies.