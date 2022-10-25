Mr Handy almost got kicked out of Fallout 4's celeb-packed launch party for "scaring" a guest

A former Fallout 4 developer has revealed an amusing incident that occurred at the game's swanky launch party, involving a full-sized Mr Handy, and a guest who was clearly not a Fallout fan.

Former Bethesda developer Nate Purkeypile recently took to Twitter to share his experience of the Fallout 4 launch party. Purkeypile worked as a world artist on the game, but instead of being filled with a bunch of gamers discussing battle strategies, the place was packed with celebrities.

"It was one of the most surreal things I have ever been to," he recalls. "This party had all sorts of random movie stars who probably had no idea what the game even was."

I have a story about the Fallout 4 release party.When you think about video game release parties, you don't usually think of parties in LA filled with movie stars. That is what this party was though. It was one of the most surreal things I have ever been to.🧵 pic.twitter.com/qEQV6gQAdsOctober 23, 2022 See more

Guests were treated to a venue filled with all kinds of Fallout-related adornments, including ruined cars and a full-sized Mr Handy. But not (necessarily) being fans of the game, the attendees couldn't fully appreciate the décor. Not only that, but one guest seemingly went so far as to ask that the game's iconic robotic helper be removed because it was "scaring" their friend. The developer doesn't name the disgruntled guest, nor does he say whether the request was granted, instead ending the story with "I wish I was kidding about that".

Having hopefully fully recovered from that ridiculous situation, Purkeypile is now working on The Axis Unseen, a heavy metal horror game where you hunt monsters from ancient folklore. Its release date is currently "when the Axis aligns," or, in other words, it hasn't got one, but you can add it to your Steam wishlist now.

In other Fallout 4 news, Bethesda recently announced that players can get a free new-gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC in 2023. This latest version will include performance mode features for high frame rates, 4K resolution, bug fixes, and additional Creation Club content.

