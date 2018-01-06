Movies to watch on Blu-Ray and DVD: It, Detroit, and more

Take a powder, Annabelle. Clear the floor, Jigsaw. When it comes to 2017 horror offerings, one clown took them both to town. So much so, in fact, that It can now claim to be the most successful horror movie ever at the global box office. Box Office Mojo puts It’s global takings at $696 million, more than $250 million clear of The Exorcist (when not adjusting for inflation).

Not bad for a film that lost its original director (True Detective’s Cary Fukunaga) in pre-production and had a fondly remembered 1990 miniseries to live up to, the latter boasting Tim Curry’s most iconic screen performance outside of a certain Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

OK, so the first version of Stephen King’s 1986 novel – a 1,138-page doorstopper that’s the author’s longest read after his unabridged The Stand – hasn’t aged terrifically well. (Even Curry was disdainful of the stop-motion arachnid creature he turned into during a recent convention appearance.)

Yet it still casts enough of a pop-culture shadow for another It to initially seem, to some at least, slightly surplus to requirements. What’s more, there was a serious danger of King overkill in 2017, what with adaps of The Dark Tower, Gerald’s Game and The Mist. Besides, surely ‘creepy clowns’ are done and dusted now, after 2016’s brief social-media craze?

But anybody who approached Andy Muschietti’s makeover with scepticism was swiftly silenced by an opening sequence more chilling than a weekend on a glacier.

Was there a scarier cinematic sight in 2017 than Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) peeking out from a storm drain, enticing seven-year-old Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott) to reach in and retrieve his cherished paper boat? As blood-curdling as that preliminary gambit is, however, It has frights to rival it – and not all of them emanate from Skarsgård’s white-faced harlequin with his chrome dome, yellow eyes and grotesque rictus grin.

Indeed, what Muschietti’s film proves especially adept at is detailing the everyday ordeals its seven youthful heroes have to grapple with in their deceptively placid hometown of Derry, Maine.

In this oppressively insular milieu, an overprotective mum, a predatory dad and a thug with a knife can prove as threatening as any shape-shifting sewer dweller, not least when they are prone to carving their initials into their victims’ stomachs or singeing their follicles with a flammable aerosol.

Small wonder that Bill (Jaeden Lieberher), Richie (Finn Wolfhard), Eddie (Jack Dylan Grazer), Stanley (Wyatt Oleff), Ben (Jeremy Ray Taylor), Mike (Chosen Jacobs) and lone female Beverly (Sophia Lillis) bond together to create ‘The Losers Club’. When the whole world is against you, you need all the friends you can get.

The presence of Wolfhard and the late 1980s setting make comparison to Stranger Things impossible to avoid. (References to Michael Jackson, Molly Ringwald and New Kids on the Block abound, while the passage of time is signalled by a cinema marquee that advertises Batman, Lethal Weapon 2 and A Nightmare on Elm Street 5.)

Focus on that, though, and you’ll miss the ingenious nods to King’s other works – a Christine-themed t-shirt, for example, or a projector sequence that incorporates ideas from his 1990 novella The Sun Dog. Muschietti is not above referencing his own stuff either; the Modigliani-like woman who haunts Oleff’s Stanley bears more than a passing resemblance to the ghoulish wraith from his 2013 breakout Mama.

Any film whose protagonists go everywhere on bicycles, meanwhile, can’t help being indebted to Spielberg’s E.T., a film with which It has a lot more in common than just one titular letter.

Muschietti’s smartest decision is to concentrate solely on one half of King’s book, leaving the other – in which ‘The Losers’ reunite as adults to battle Pennywise again – for a sequel that’s pencilled for 2019. But given New Line’s previous success with Freddy Krueger, we’d be surprised if there aren’t plans to spin a franchise out of Skarsgård’s cackling bogeyman, a character that could enjoy a post-It afterlife to make Jason Voorhees proud.

After a year that saw Universal make a hash of launching a “dark universe” for its stable of monsters and Ridley Scott struggle to make a case for continuing the Alien series, it’s oddly heartening to see something as straightforward as a killer clown laughing all the way to the bank.

Blu-ray comes with a trio of featurettes on King, the kids and Skarsgård’s “eater of worlds” respectively, plus 11 deleted/extended scenes. Coulrophobes beware…

EXTRAS: Featurettes (BD), Deleted scenes

Director: Andy Muschietti; Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard; Digital HD release: December 19, 2017; BD, BD, 4K, Steelbook release: January 15, 2018

Neil Smith