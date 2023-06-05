More Warhammer 40K Leviathan sets have been made "than any other Warhammer box, ever"

According to the game's parent company Games Workshop, more Warhammer 40K Leviathan box sets have been produced than any other launch in an effort to combat high demand.

As revealed in our interview with Warhammer 40,000 Studio Manager Stu Black, Games Workshop is very aware of the issues fans have when tracking down new releases (mainly that they sell out incredibly fast). As a result, it's producing more of Warhammer 40K Leviathan than it's done for anything else.

"We're expecting 'Leviathan' to be popular, and so we have made absolutely loads," says Black. "More than any other Warhammer box, ever. We're going to have a queue system on our website for pre-orders and will be limiting the number per order - but this box isn't designed to last forever. The stuff that's in this box - models and rules - will feature in other formats soon after launch, so even if anyone does miss out on Leviathan, they won't have to wait long."

We don't have a release date for Warhammer 40K Leviathan yet, but it isn't far off; this introduction to the game's latest edition is promised for summer. While it's not a starter set in the traditional sense (or of the kind you see in many of the best board games), this is pitched as a celebration for fans to kick off the 10th edition Warhammer 40,000. It'll likely be followed by classic starter sets shortly afterward, as Black hints above.

If you want to take a look at how the 10th edition works ahead of Leviathan's launch, you can check out the free core rules that Games Workshop just dropped.

