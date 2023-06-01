M.O.D.O.K. no more… Thor the All-Father comes face-to-enormous-face with the cosmically upgraded MYTHOS

While it's fair to say that opinions were divided on the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there's little doubt that the arrival of M.O.D.O.K. into the MCU was a big talking point. Love him, loathe him, or just find the concept of a big floating head

who is also a deadly war machine funny, he remains one of the strangest villains to have ever emerged from comics.

Although the character had a tweaked backstory and was mostly played for laughs in the film, in the comics at least, M.O.D.O.K. is a credible threat - and perhaps now more so than ever before. The upcoming Thor Annual #1 pits the heroic God of Thunder - and now All-Father of Asgard - against a new and cosmically upgraded version of the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. No longer going under the M.O.D.O.K. acronym, it's time to meet MYTHOS.

We've got an exclusive selection of pages from the book in the gallery below.

The upcoming issue is written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, drawn by Ibraim Roberson and colored by Dan Brown. Lanzing has previously said of the special, "Annuals are a wonderful way to dig into a unique aspect of a character - so we're taking Thor through a gauntlet of epic proportions to finally face down the self-doubt that plagues the new All-Father of Asgard. Does he truly deserve his throne? Or do the Nine Realms belong to he who can take them with ingenuity, intelligence, and tireless effort? Is Thor truly worthy… or does the future belong to MYTHOS?"

We'll find out for certain, one way or another, when the issue goes on sale on July 5.

