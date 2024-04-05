MMO baron tries to flex his near-incomparable fortune but accidentally gives the whole thing away: "That's not good"

Newly released MMO Ravendawn has a technical issue that led to one of the game's richest players losing his entire fortune.

Ravendawn came out three months ago as a free-to-play MMO that channels some of the genre's old-school, top-down charm. Naturally, part of that old-school charm allows for money exploits and easy scams, which are front stage in Twitch streamer Etup's viral clip.

Etup attempts to trade for whetstones with another lower-level player, and when it comes time to offer an amount for the goods, the streamer types in 112,979,563 silver to show off his exorbitant wealth. Etup eventually stops with the jokes, deletes the 112 million offer, and presses the 'Accept' button. But a Ravendawn bug, which seems to use the most recently entered offer if none is present, causes Etup to accidentally give up his entire hoard while trying to flaunt it online.

What makes the unfortunate loss even more entertaining is Etup's reaction, as the streamer mistakenly thinks he's receiving "free whetstones" while making the trade, only to lose three months of grind. "That's not good," he can only say as reality sets in.

Some Redditors jokingly argued that the unlucky turn of events was an act of karma. "It's all fun and games until a poor, destitute man loses 14 whetstones or whatever," user Delfofthebla says. "Poor guy isn't gonna be able to eat this week."

Other players in the Reddit post reminisced on similar exploits that ruined their virtual economies over the years. "Reminds me of Neverwinter Online," Redditor Time_Currency writes. "Forgot to code no negative numbers at the [auction house] and someone figured out a fun trick" to gain absurd amounts of cash instead.

Speaking of old-school MMOs: The RuneScape creator answers our biggest questions about his new MMO Brighter Shores, from classes and professions to monetization and a TTRPG open world.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our best MMO games ranking to see what massive worlds you should sink your teeth into.