Letterboxd has a pretty cool Easter Egg for Mission: Impossible fans.

When you leave a review for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on the app, a message pops up in that classic green computer font that reads: "Mission has been compromised. The secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This review will self-destruct in five seconds."

Don't worry, your phone doesn't blow up. Instead, the countdown ends and the next message reads, "System Override by Agent: Hunt, Ethan. Self-Destruct Sequence halted."

why is no one talking about this incredibly cool thing Letterboxd does when you review a #MissionImpossible film #MissionImpossible7 pic.twitter.com/JSbQmpuGiMJuly 10, 2023 See more

Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, starring Cruise as IMF agent Hunt. The cast includes Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, and Cary Elwes.

Per the official synopsis, M:I 7 sees Ethan Hunt and the IMF team track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. "Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most," the synopsis reads.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is out now in the UK and set to hit US theaters on July 14, with Part Two arriving on June 28, 2024.