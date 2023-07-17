Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One director Christopher McQuarrie has addressed a character death that has divided the internet.

Spoilers for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning follow.

Partway through Dead Reckoning, AI villain The Entity dictates that one of Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) or Grace (Hayley Atwell) – both Ethan’s allies – will have to die. After intervening in the fight between Grace and Gabriel (Esai Morales), Ilsa is apparently killed at the hands of the AI’s messenger.

For his part, McQuarrie called the story beat a "really tough decision" in an interview with USA Today. "But it was one we knew we had to make for the movie to have stakes and for the movie to remain Mission."

McQuarrie continued, "Mission is primarily Ethan's journey [and] there is this continuum that the people closest to him, he tends to lose them. It was a really tricky conversation for us to have, and we knew that there would be some reactions to that, but we also knew this is the reality of the world that's been created over seven movies."

Understandably, given the pretty swift (off-screen) nature of her death and the popularity of both Ferguson and her character, the moment has elicited an emotional response online – with many believing it to be a fake-out. We'll find out whether it's the real deal or not when Dead Reckoning Part Two hits cinemas on June 28, 2024.

