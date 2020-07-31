Mission: Impossible 7 wants to blow up a literal bridge for real as part of an action sequence

Mission: Impossible is known for raising its stunt game with each new chapter of the Tom Cruise-led action series. There have been been stunts a hundred storeys up, actual HALO jumps, and even Cruise hanging off the side of a plane in Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation. That’s without even mentioning Henry Cavill reloading his arms in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

For its next trick, Mission: Impossible 7 wants to blow up a literal, very real bridge. No sets here: presumably just a whole lot of explosives and a large bang.

However, as The First News (via CBR) reports, some in Poland – where the bridge is located – aren’t exactly over the moon with the proposition despite it being decommissioned in 2016, with plans in place to declare it a monument.

Deputy Culture Minister Paweł Lewandowski, though, doesn’t seem too upset to see it go: “It stands in ruins and has no value… And only a small part of it will be destroyed during filming.”

Whether that happens or not, one thing is for certain: Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will be released in consecutive years and form an Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame-style two-parter.

“We realized we had a movie that was two hours, 40 minutes long,” McQuarrie told the Light the Fuse podcast back in May. “And every scene in it was necessary,”

After that gruelling shoot, what’s next for Tom Cruise after Mission: Impossible? Space, of course – in a $200m film directed by Doug Liman. Now that sounds like a bridge too far.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set for release on November 19, 2021 with Mission: Impossible 8 to follow a year later on November 4, 2022.